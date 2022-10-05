Give your Diwali soiree a colourful spin with these unique rangoli designs

Most cultural celebrations in India are a unique fusion of age-old traditions and modern sensibilities. We’re talking Indo-western outfits, mithai-flavoured macarons and cookies, and card games that go beyond teen patti. Here’s adding to this line-up are quirky rangoli designs, traditional enough for Diwali and unique enough to be a cool addition to the festivities.

Rangoli has a vibrant relationship with the Indian cultural climate. A permanent resident of a few homes across the country, it makes its presence known more fiercely come festive season – Holi to Ugadi. Naturally, a Diwali party can’t do without it. Legend has it that this form of floor art is inviting, beckoning deity Lakshmi who represents wealth and good luck. It’s also symbolic off happiness, positivity, and liveliness. And although it looks fairly simple to create – especially with all the stencils thronging the market of late – things can go from picture-perfect to a royal mess in just a blink of an eye if you’re not paying attention. Besides, there’s scores of all-new, more exciting designs to experiment with, especially if you’re not a rangoli connoisseur. Here’s a few on our radar.

Give these rangoli designs a go this Diwali

Simple Stencil Rangoli

This one goes out to anyone who enjoys art but doesn’t quite have the finesse to execute so much as a circle. Grab your stencils, bangles, funnels, and most anything you can find lying around the house to help keep your design neat and eye-catching. Experiment with different colours, rough up the edges a bit, and nobody’s going to know you had any help.

Flower Rangoli

While there’s several iterations of the classic flower rangoli – at its heart, it’s a simple fusion of fresh flowers, leaves, and buds in hues of pink, orange, white, and yellow. Mango leaves often make an appearance and the more popular floral options include marigolds, jasmines, roses, and lotuses. And while you could follow a few designs listed here, feel free to get creative with fun shapes and motifs, if you’re so inclined.

Dotted Rangoli

If you’ve enjoyed playing the puzzle game ‘connect the dots’ growing up, this one’s right up your alley. Start by following the video to create dots in equal lines and numbers in different geometric shapes and then joining them to form patterns. These can later be filled out in various hues. As therapeutic as Diwali rangoli designs go, this design technique is a highly recommended way of getting something stellar out there without leaving too much room for error.

Free Hand Rangoli

If you’re artistic, the sky’s the limit when it comes to rangoli. Grab your colours and your creative bent of mind and get going. This just so happens to be one of the most popular forms of the floor art – often made with different coloured powders or sand. That said, it does need a bit of expertise and control since it’s easy for the sand or powder to slip out of your hands and mess up a design.

Wooden Rangoli

This form of rangoli often involves buying a pre-made, stencil-like wooden structure that can then be painted and decorated using quirky embellishments. They often come in shapes like teardrops, birds, flowers, and geometric structures (squares, triangles) that can be placed on the floor. This is great for when you want to avoid the hassle of cleaning up. Not to mention, it might just be more eco-friendly.

Water Rangoli

A common sight across luxury hotels, restaurants, and apartment complexes – water rangoli is a rather modern invention and involves placing diyas, flower petals, potpourri, and diyas in large, well-designed bowls of water. Some spots go so far as to add colour to the water or use specialised colours to create designs and add a touch of vibrancy to the mix. Like wooden rangoli, the clean up with this one is minimal.

Quilling Rangoli

Rounding out this list is a creative and funky rangoli design that’ll get the entire family engaged. All you need is some good quality, colourful paper, scissors, needle, glue, and your creative instinct. You can then cut the paper into thin strips before rolling, folding, and pinching into shapes that can then go into making your rangoli.

There you have it! A few exciting and creative rangoli designs which are sure to add a touch of fun to your Diwali celebrations. Happy creating!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock