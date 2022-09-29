Light up your annual Diwali party with these classic and exciting games

This festive season is all about that quintessential Bollywood music-drinks-food-dancing routine. And if you’ve got an intimate gathering on your Diwali itinerary, we’ve got just the right recommendations for games that will get the party started.

The lull of the pandemic is now but a faded memory for most across the country. How else would you explain the air of grandiosity that surrounds this year’s Diwali celebrations. We’re talking massive shopping sprees for gifts, well-curated food hampers, lights – the whole shebang. Besides essential details like heart-thumping songs and heady beverages – a classic on any festive rolodex is games. Especially the kind that will get even the most introverted of cousins all charged up. Here’s how to make the most of the festival of lights.

Give these exciting games a go this Diwali season

Poker

A Diwali classic – legend has it that the deity Lakshmi – goddess of prosperity – blesses those who play cards on the day. This since the nature of the game involves the circulation of cards – which also symbolises circulation of energy – allowing every person to prosper. There’s several variations to the game but the classic one involves cards being distributed clockwise, bets being placed, and players either playing or folding if they don’t have cards that are good enough. Complex and underlined with strategy, this one will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Bingo

If you’re hosting a large gathering – like having the entire neighbourhood arriving at the party – this is the game to go with. Although often seen as an old-people game, Bingo is an exciting play of chance. The host draws a number at random which each player matches to the set of numbers printed in various arrangements on cards. When numbers are arranged in a row, they call out “Bingo!” to alert the others and claim a prize. To spice things up, you could ask players to swap cards halfway or add pictures and trivia to each number. Throw in exciting prizes and challenges and you’re all set.

Pictionary

Forget UNO, wars have raged across families over this classic game that involves two teams, a deck of special cards, and plenty of creativity. A person from each team chooses a card out of a deck and tries to draw images to hint at the word printed on the card. This cannot include numbers, letters, or any spoken clues. The one to guess the most wins. To kick things up a notch, make up your own rules and throw in fun dares for each wrong guess. Alternatively, you could take a shot every time someone makes the right guess.

Never Have I Ever

This might not be a classic Diwali game but it’s exciting nonetheless. It involves one player stating something they’ve never done before with the prefix – never have I ever. Anyone who has done the action, however, must take a big swig of their drink. Players take turns as the list grows around the circle. An exciting way to get to know your friends better, this one’s best reserved for cousins or your close friend circles. Add a kick to things by bringing in some punch or festive cocktails for everyone to sip on.

Dumb Charades

If there’s one game that can get most everyone out of their seats, it’s this one. It involves splitting a group into teams. Each is given a phrase or the name of a movie, personality, book, or TV show by the competitor groups. One person from that particular team is then tasked with acting out the word using gestures and expressions. Talking is an absolute no-no during this time. To really add a Diwali flavour to this game, restrict the suggestions to festive content and add in the use of props like diyas and dupattas. Best part? This one’s as family friendly as they come.

Rummy

Another classic Diwali game, Rummy is a simple card game at its heart where players try to form sets and sequences of cards. To play, one dealer needs to distribute 10 cards equally amongst all players. A second deck (or the remaining deck depending on the number of players) gets placed face down in the centre of the table. The top is turned face up and used to start the discard pile. The motive is to match sets – three or four of a kind – and get rid of your cards, with the winner of each hand dealing the next. Players may also continue to draw from the stock deck each turn. They may also add a card to an existing set in the discard pile. The first to get rid of all their cards wins! Give this one a go if you haven’t already.

Monopoly

Hear us out, Monopoly might have a bad rap for dragging itself out but few other games involve playing the long game. In fact, this board game’s goal is to remain financially sound while forcing opponents to go bankrupt. The perfect way to do this? Buy and develop property. The last player remaining gets to win. Besides the nature of the game being family friendly, it’s also an exciting way to truly test your loved ones potential while learning a thing or two about finances yourself. Make things more exciting by hunting for themed Monopoly board games, we hear the Game of Thrones rendition is a unique one.

Blackjack

Getting back to the theme of Diwali card games, Blackjack is a classic. It involves participants attempting to beat a dealer by getting a count as close to 21 as possible, without going over 21. The play is simple, you place a bet and are dealt two face up. Each person in the group has two upwards facing cards in front of them – except the dealer, whose second card is facing down. You could choose to hold or hit – getting the dealer to check what’s in their second card. The participant who gets the closest to 21 wins all the bets. If playing with family, it might be fun to throw in house chores or sweet treats as bets as well. Although all about the luck, odds might just be in your favour if you’re a mathematical genius.

Flash (Teen Patti)

Rounding out this list is this absolute banger of a card game that Diwali celebrations can’t do without. Like Blackjack, players place bets before commencing play, which is placed in the centre. Each of them is then dealt three cards from a 52-card pack without Jokers. Post this, you could make a call and continue the game without raising the bet or add more money to the centre and raise the stakes. These stakes go higher with each bet. The person with the best or highest hand by the end of the game wins.

