Light up your office space this season with these Diwali decoration ideas

The festive season in India is all about delicious food and great company to enjoy it with. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to not find yourself playing cards and sipping cocktails over the next few days. That said, if it’s your office that’s playing host to a Diwali party, we’ve got some fun decoration ideas to get things going.

We’re firm believers in the adage – all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Which is why we’re bringing the celebration right to our workplaces this festive season. And we’re not alone. Several office spaces across India deck themselves up in colourful hues and traditional fixtures during this time to truly get into the Diwali spirit. Besides, who better than colleagues to play card games and dig into some traditional Indian sweets with? If you’ve volunteered to help get the party started, grab your favourite bottle of festive whiskey and your enthusiasm and take cues from these classic decoration ideas.

Fool-proof Diwali decoration ideas for the office

Colourful Diyas

We’re starting things off with the classics, which in this case involves diyas. Culturally, these represent enlightenment, prosperity, knowledge and wisdom. Legend has it that the people of Ayodhya lit up diyas upon the return of deity Ram from a long period of exile – a symbol of good over evil. Besides, diyas light up a room. You could choose to shop for colourful ones or grab a set of paints and get all your colleagues involved. Your workspace will look as pretty as a picture.

Quirky Placards

You can’t go wrong with cheeky puns and creative fonts. Have a few posters and placards with Diwali-themed captions around the office, particularly if you’re bringing in the snacks. For instance, ‘It’s about to get lit!’ right next to the bar counter is just about cheesy enough to elicit a couple of chuckles from everyone. Besides, placards really add a bit of a modern touch to otherwise traditional Diwali decor.

Fairy Lights

While we’re on the subject of modern decorations, fairy lights work well to keep with the theme of Diwali while also really elevating the look of a space. Best part? There’s a host of options to choose from. Coloured, vintage, solar, LED, globe, festoon, rope, star-shaped – you name it, there’s a fairy light that fits the bill. Get an assortment of options and hang them around to instantly perk up a room. Besides, they make great props for pictures.

Rangolis

No festive season is complete without the classic, traditional Indian floor art. Legend goes that it beckons deity Lakshmi who represents wealth and good luck – an important part of Diwali festivities. It’s also symbolic of happiness, positivity, and liveliness.You could go the traditional route with flowers and simple patterns or try something a bit more quirky with geometric patterns, twill, and other unique rangoli designs.

Candles

Really driving home the theme of lights – candles are a breezy way to really elevate the look of a space. Go for an assortment of shapes, sizes, and colours to keep things interesting. Scented candles work well to keep things fragrant and fun. That aside, you could also have little pools of floating candles and potpourri around. And if you’d like to avoid the mess that wax brings with it, there’s always electric options.

Paper Lanterns

If you’ve got the knack for origami or need something to get the staff engaged, this one’s it. Not only are paper lanterns elegant and pretty, they’re also fun to play around with. You could paint them, use colourful sheets of paper, and write quirky captions on them. They also do a great job lighting up a room. And if you’re in a pinch, there’s plenty of options available across markets at the moment.

Flowers

You can’t go wrong with wreaths of marigold or jasmine. It’s as festive as it gets, especially if you’re hosting a religious ceremony (pooja) in the office as well. That aside, a few bouquets around the office in vases can be quite refreshing as well. Besides, you only have to hop on over to your neighbourhood flower market to get your hands on some.

Balloons

When in doubt, go the balloon route – they’re near synonymous with a celebration, can be used to play a ton of games with and just look great. They’re also great at filling in any empty spaces.

Streamers

Speaking of filling empty spaces, streamers are a great add on to any decor. Hang them up from the ceiling, drape them around chairs, or stick them up on walls – they do a stellar job of making the most plain walls look interesting. Naturally, they deserve a spot in the roundup of ideas for Diwali decorations for the office.

Happy Diwali!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock