Unveiling opulence in the capital city with the most expensive homes in Delhi

In Hindi, there goes a saying that “Dilli dilwalon ka sheher hai” (Delhi belongs to those with a big heart). But with a big heart comes a big bank balance. Need proof? We’ve got many. Looking at these most expensive homes in Delhi, we are convinced that Delhi is synonymous with luxury. Let’s take a look at these houses in Delhi, their prices and who owns them.

The capital is renowned for its rich history, cultural heritage, and opulent lifestyle. As the city continues to evolve, so does its real estate landscape. While Delhi sees people from all classes of the society, its uber rich have redefined opulence in the grandest possible way. Delving into the realm of luxury living, we explore the most expensive homes in Delhi and the individuals who call them home.

The most expensive homes in Delhi

Jindal House

Priced at INR 125-150 crores, this is one of the most expensive homes in Delhi. Owned by Naveen Jindal of Jindal Group, he is a politician and industrialist, and serves as the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited and is also the Chancellor of O. P. Jindal Global University. Spread across 3 acres, the house is located in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone, one of the poshest neighbourhoods of Delhi.

Ruia Mansion

Owned by the Ruia brothers, Shashi and Ravi of the Essar Group, this house is next on the list of the most expensive homes in Delhi. Standing tall and proud at Tees January Marg, the house costs a whopping INR 92 crores. Spread across 2.24 acres, this lavish house features a a huge lawn and swimming pool within its gates. The Ruia brothers have own many properties all across the world and this is one of them.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s mansion



The man who needs no introduction, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the owner of one of the most lush properties in Delhi. Being one of the youngest billionaires in the country, he has built himself a house befitting of his stature. Spread over 6,000 square feet of area, the house comes with a price tag of INR 82 crores. The house is located in Golf Links and boasts all kinds of modern amenities that a property of this grade should have!

Anand Ahuja’s bungalow

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja might not be a Bollywood celebrity, but his Prithviraj Road house is an insight into his massive wealth. Spread across 3170 square yards, the house is valued at INR 173 crores, making it one of the most expensive homes in Delhi. A huge tree-clad lawn outside, the accent wooden flooring and furniture, a humongous basketball court, the house is just what opulence looks like.

Adani house

This century-old home in Lutyens, Delhi is truly extravagant and can give the biggest industrialists a run for their money. Spread over 25,000 square feet, the house owned by Gautam Adani costs INR 400 crores, according to Times Property. This beautiful mansion is also one of the major landmarks at Lutyens. The house features seven bedrooms, six living and dining rooms, and a study room, and is surrounded by sprawling lawns.

Hero Image: Courtesy MAPL India; Featured Image: Courtesy Sam Panthaky/AFP