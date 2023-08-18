No more tossing and turning, sleep well with these orthopaedic mattresses

The benefits of a good night’s sleep are numerous. But, if you toss and turn in bed at night often, then it is best to consider replacing your regular sleeping arrangements and opting for orthopaedic mattresses instead.
A scientifically designed mattress that supports your back and joints well can contribute to quality sleep. However, it is important to understand the mechanism of how the product works to choose the best one from the plethora of options sold in the market. Our comprehensive guide to selecting the best orthopaedic mattress for your needs will make this decision easy for you.
What is an orthopaedic mattress?
An orthopaedic mattress is specially designed to distribute your body weight equally and provide support to the joints and relieve stress from pressure points.
With adequate firmness, high-quality materials and multiple layers, these ergonomic bedding elements can aid one with chronic pains.
Benefits associated
Best suited for people who experience body pain after waking up or recovering from an injury, these provide benefits such as relieving pain build-ups in pressure points.
It is ideal for elderly people with joint pains and for athletes who need proper physical rest.
How is an orthopaedic mattress different from a regular one?
Orthopaedic mattresses are designed with an emphasis on thickness and density. The surface of a good orthopaedic mattress is not too hard or not too soft and provides the right amount of pushback as you lay your body weight on it, and this helps in pressure-relieving.
Firm innerspring mattresses or extremely soft memory foam ones will not get the comfort you are seeking. The perfect product should be softer towards the head and foot area and firmer in the middle, offering better support to help the spine maintain its natural curve.
Know the different types
Orthopaedic mattresses are available in different types. Some of the common ones are:
Air mattress: Commonly used for medical purposes, air mattresses let you adjust the firmness level of the bed using air.
Open spring mattress: This type has coils on the inside made of high tensile steel shaped into springs supported by a wired rod edge. The springs offer pressure relief to the neck and back by moving together to distribute the body weight evenly.
Memory foam mattress: This is ultra soft and lets your body sink into the foam as you lay down. It can adapt to different shapes and is also temperature sensitive. It is best suited for people with allergies as the dense structure reduces the chance of bacteria growth.
Latex mattress: This type is filled with latex foam and is durable and breathable, making it ideal for people with asthma and allergies with its toxin-free surface.
How to choose the best product
Consider your needs before investing in a mattress. For instance, if you are on the hunt for a mattress that can help you combat allergies, you need to try a memory foam one. But if you are looking at alleviating back or joint pain, you will need a bed that is specifically designed to release strain from pressure points.
Additionally, check for factors like firmness and quality of the materials used. Take care to pick beds from reputed brands that are engineered scientifically.
Some of the best orthopaedic mattresses you need to check out
- Sleepwell Ortho PRO Profiled Mattress
- Wakefit Mattress
- AMORE Orthopedic Pocket Spring Mattress
- LOOM & NEEDLES Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress
- The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro mattress
- Duroflex Livein Orthopedic Mattress
- SleepX Ortho Plus mattress
- Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress made of cool gel-infused foam is designed for accurate pressure relief and ventilation and provides enhanced support to your spine. These features allow it to aid in pain relief. It offers you a medium firm thickness and keeps your body cool by reducing heat retention.
The product is available in the dimensions of 72*72*5, 72*72*6 and 75*72*6 inches. Additionally, it also comes with a zip cover.
The Wakefit Mattress is made of high-quality memory foam with high response and high resilience. It has medium firmness that uses the latest technological innovations for excellent back support. It comes with a breathable premium fabric that can be machine washed. The product also comes with a 10-year warranty.
The Amore mattress features a highly breathable and hypoallergenic fabric. The product is integrated with Certiguard technology that keeps away germs and odour along with offering excellent comfort and pressure relief. The best part about this mattress is that it is very easy to install. You just need to unpack and unroll it on your bed, and let it expand to its original size. The anti-sag technology ensures heightened durability and comfort.
This well-designed product from LOOM & NEEDLES is a five-zoned multi-layered hybrid mattress. It has gel memory foam, comfort foam and high-density foam layers that can absorb your weight and relieve pressure.
Suitable for all sleeping positions, this bed offers medium firm comfort and aids in leg support, hip support, lumbar support, shoulder support and hip support. It also comes with a warranty of eight years.
This bed boasts a unique patented Japanese SmartGRID technology that intelligently adapts to your body shape. It also comes with multiple air channels that promote the airflow required for a comfortable sleep. Apart from this, an ortho relief foam supports your spine, back and hip, and an additional support layer targets your head and neck, shoulder and upper back, lower back and hips, upper leg and knee and lower leg and ankles.
It is also certified by the All India Health Association as the ultimate orthopaedic mattress for back pain relief. The product has a 10-year warranty.
This mattress is made of adaptive memory foam with medium firmness that relaxes your pressure points. A triple anti-microbial fabric protects it from fungi, dust mites and harmful bacteria, keeping your bed hygienic. The mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
The SleepX Ortho Plus mattress is made of memory foam that promotes comfort and air circulation. The high resilience foam aids in easing pressure points of your body while the soft knitted fabric renders you a plush surface to unwind on.
This three-layer mattress from Livpure comes with a unique 5D Sleeptech curved computerised CNC 5D zone technology that offers customised support for pressure relieving and orthopaedic support. The mattress has a breathable fabric and is embedded with imported bio crystals like amethyst, jasper and silver that pave the way for a stress-relieving sleep.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are orthopaedic mattresses suitable for everyone?
Yes, orthopaedic mattresses can be used by everyone.
– Is it good to sleep on an orthopaedic mattress?
Yes, sleeping on an orthopaedic mattress distributes your body weight equally and helps in relieving discomforts like joint pains
– Is an orthopaedic mattress good for kids?
Yes, kids can use orthopaedic mattresses with medium hardness. They also help in proper spine alignment.
– What is the side effect of an orthopaedic mattress?
The right amount of firmness is needed for an orthopaedic mattress to be effective with no side effects. If it is too soft, you may not get enough back support, and this can lead to back pain. If it is too hard, it may put more pressure on joints.
– Are orthopaedic beds firm or soft?
A good orthopaedic mattress is neither too hard nor too soft. They are ideal for people with chronic pain issues.