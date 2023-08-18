No more tossing and turning, sleep well with these orthopaedic mattresses

The benefits of a good night’s sleep are numerous. But, if you toss and turn in bed at night often, then it is best to consider replacing your regular sleeping arrangements and opting for orthopaedic mattresses instead.

A scientifically designed mattress that supports your back and joints well can contribute to quality sleep. However, it is important to understand the mechanism of how the product works to choose the best one from the plethora of options sold in the market. Our comprehensive guide to selecting the best orthopaedic mattress for your needs will make this decision easy for you.

What is an orthopaedic mattress?

An orthopaedic mattress is specially designed to distribute your body weight equally and provide support to the joints and relieve stress from pressure points.

With adequate firmness, high-quality materials and multiple layers, these ergonomic bedding elements can aid one with chronic pains.

Benefits associated

Best suited for people who experience body pain after waking up or recovering from an injury, these provide benefits such as relieving pain build-ups in pressure points.

It is ideal for elderly people with joint pains and for athletes who need proper physical rest.

How is an orthopaedic mattress different from a regular one?

Orthopaedic mattresses are designed with an emphasis on thickness and density. The surface of a good orthopaedic mattress is not too hard or not too soft and provides the right amount of pushback as you lay your body weight on it, and this helps in pressure-relieving.

Firm innerspring mattresses or extremely soft memory foam ones will not get the comfort you are seeking. The perfect product should be softer towards the head and foot area and firmer in the middle, offering better support to help the spine maintain its natural curve.

Know the different types

Orthopaedic mattresses are available in different types. Some of the common ones are:

Air mattress: Commonly used for medical purposes, air mattresses let you adjust the firmness level of the bed using air.

Open spring mattress: This type has coils on the inside made of high tensile steel shaped into springs supported by a wired rod edge. The springs offer pressure relief to the neck and back by moving together to distribute the body weight evenly.

Memory foam mattress: This is ultra soft and lets your body sink into the foam as you lay down. It can adapt to different shapes and is also temperature sensitive. It is best suited for people with allergies as the dense structure reduces the chance of bacteria growth.

Latex mattress: This type is filled with latex foam and is durable and breathable, making it ideal for people with asthma and allergies with its toxin-free surface.

How to choose the best product

Consider your needs before investing in a mattress. For instance, if you are on the hunt for a mattress that can help you combat allergies, you need to try a memory foam one. But if you are looking at alleviating back or joint pain, you will need a bed that is specifically designed to release strain from pressure points.

Additionally, check for factors like firmness and quality of the materials used. Take care to pick beds from reputed brands that are engineered scientifically.

Some of the best orthopaedic mattresses you need to check out