Christmas tableware: Everything you need for an opulent holiday feast

Gathering around the dining table to celebrate Christmas is one of the most wholesome ways to revel in the holiday cheer. This is why hosting a festive feast goes beyond a delectable spread. From the presentation and right tableware to the table accents, everything adds to its essence, making it a memorable dining experience.

A perfectly decked up tablescape should not only feel festive but also showcase your refined taste, creating a captivating ambience for guests. This would feature exquisite table linen, artisanal dinner plates and flatware, fancy goblet glasses, tiered dessert stands and much more.

If such an opulent vision defines an ideal holiday feast for you, our catalogue of the choicest tableware pieces will surely strike a chord.

The best accessories to make your dining table look royal this Christmas

Image: Courtesy Nicole Michalou/Pexels

Besides exquisite dinnerware and serveware, what elevates the festive feeling are the various table accents and accessories that take your table settings a notch higher. Some of these include:

Table linen (runners and placemats)

Coasters

Napkin rings and holders

Bread stands

Wine rack

Festive decor accents

Candle stands and candles

Floral vases

Check out timeless tableware pieces for Christmas brunch and dinner

Dinnerware and flatware

From Christmas-themed patterns to timeless designs, investing in good quality dinnerware and flatware (spoons, forks and knives) upholds the essence of any feast. While you can choose completely new sets, one can also opt for separates that complement existing pieces.

Serveware

This, as the name suggests, includes pieces that are used to serve food in. From bowls, gravy boats and platters to charcuterie boards, trays and pots, the extensive range leaves one spoilt for choice.

Drinkware

Christmas calls for concocting various drinks and cocktails such as sangria, mulled wine, hot toddy, eggnog and hot chocolate. These drinks need to be served in classy glassware that’s designed especially for them. So, whether you want wine glasses, cocktail goblets or festive mugs, you’ll find everything in our repertoire.

Table linen and decor accents

From the pieces you incorporate (table runners, placemats, decorative pieces) to their patterns and a colour scheme, everything matters when setting up the dinner table. For instance, while one might want to opt for an all-Christmas theme (in hues of red, green and white), another option might be to go in for a timeless look in an all-white or glass theme or in muted tones.

Other accessories

Here are other tableware essentials that you might want to check out.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Nicole Michalou/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is ceramic crockery better than Corelle crockery?

The primary difference between the two is that Corelle crockery is thinner and lighter as compared to ceramic options. Additionally, ceramics have a lot of variety to offer in terms of styles, patterns, hues and designs. However, which type of crockery you find better for your holiday dinners depends on your taste and preferences.

– What are the trending patterns of tablecloths?

Some of the most trending tablecloth patterns include geometric designs, light florals, toned-down abstract art and Christmas-themed prints for the holiday season.

– Where can one buy the best black dinnerware?

You can buy the best black dinnerware and other tableware online on e-commerce marketplaces (Amazon, Myntra, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury) or at offline stores.

– What items are included in a complete tableware set?

Tableware is a diverse umbrella term that includes dish plates, serveware such as bowls, trays and charcuterie boards, glassware, silverware and other table accents and decorative pieces.