The finest scented candles to light up your home this Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and the excitement is palpable. At this time, homes come alive with cherished traditions, from the gentle glow of diyas to the intricate beauty of rangolis, fostering a deep sense of togetherness. While these traditional elements have always been at the heart of the celebrations, there’s a contemporary addition that’s been adding a touch of modern elegance to the festivities – scented candles. The soft flicker of a scented candle and the aroma enveloping your home create an inviting ambience that’s nothing short of magical.

Scented candles are no longer just décor; they’re an expression of individuality, with the power to transport you to a place of serenity. We’ve put together an extensive list of the best ones, both local and international brands, that have mastered the art of combining design, fragrance and nostalgia. Join us on this fragrant journey, converging around a single, luminous core.

What makes scented candles the best choice for Diwali decor?

Scented candles stand out as the perfect choice for Diwali decor for several compelling reasons. These aromatic options don’t just light up your space, but also infuse your surroundings with enchanting fragrances, making your occasions visually stunning and delightfully fragrant.

When it comes to enhancing your festival decor, scented candles are versatile and creative tools. They can be strategically placed within intricate rangoli patterns, transforming them into mesmerising displays of both colour and fragrance. For those who want to take the festivities outdoors, scented candles can transform your garden into a luminous haven. Or you can thoughtfully position them in the cosy corners of your rooms.

Many scented candles come moulded in decorative holders, available in both traditional and contemporary designs. If you wish to add an ethereal touch, consider letting tealight candles float on water, casting a shimmering spell of light. Beyond aesthetics, scented candles also evoke a sense of nostalgia with floral scents such as jasmine and sandalwood, or warm and spicy like cinnamon and ginger.

Scented candles as gifts for loved ones

Gifting is an essential part of Diwali, and if you’re searching for the perfect present that marries sophistication, warmth and delightful fragrances, look no further than luxurious scented candle sets. These exquisite selections go beyond traditional gifting; they offer an engaging experience that touches the senses, making them the ideal present.

Elevates the festive spirit

Scented candles have a unique ability to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that elevates the festive spirit of Diwali. Their gentle, flickering light, combined with enchanting aromas, can magically transform any space into a sanctuary of relaxation and joy.

A meaningful gesture

Candles hold deep symbolism, representing the victory of light over darkness, which is at the core of the message of the festival. When you gift scented candles, it’s a heartfelt gesture, a wish for positivity, clarity and hope for your loved ones.

Personalised choices

Candles come in a wide variety of scents, colours and designs, enabling you to select the perfect set that resonates with your and your guests’ unique tastes and styles. The ornate designs coupled with luxurious packaging add an extra touch of elegance, making the presentation as beautiful as the gift itself.

Thoughtful keepsakes

Scented candles have a unique quality that extends their value long after Diwali. They can be repurposed as aromatherapy candles and mood enhancers. The fragrances that capture the essence of the festival can further continue to perfume living spaces long after the festivities have ended.

How to use scented candles for Diwali

Choose the right scents

Start by selecting fragrances that resonate with the spirit of Diwali. Traditional scents like warm spices (cinnamon, cardamom and clove) or floral notes (jasmine, rose) are popular options when selecting the best-scented candles.

Select suitable candle holders

Depending on your decor and personal style, choose appropriate candle holders. These can be simple or ornate, traditional or contemporary. Consider how they will complement your overall festive decor.

Place candles strategically

Think about where you want to place the scented candles. They can be positioned within your rangoli patterns, transforming them into mesmerising displays of both colour and fragrance. You can also position them on tabletops, mantels or any other areas you want to highlight.

Light with care

When enjoying scented candles, prioritise safety. Trim the wick to ¼ inch before lighting it each time and use long-reach lighters to avoid any accidental burns. Allow the candles to burn long enough to create a pool of melted wax across the entire surface; this ensures an even burn and maximum fragrance release. Keep them out of reach of children and pets, and make sure they are placed on heat-resistant surfaces. Never leave burning candles unattended and extinguish them before leaving the room or going to sleep.

Here are the top scented candles to decorate your house