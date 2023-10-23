The finest scented candles to light up your home this Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and the excitement is palpable. At this time, homes come alive with cherished traditions, from the gentle glow of diyas to the intricate beauty of rangolis, fostering a deep sense of togetherness. While these traditional elements have always been at the heart of the celebrations, there’s a contemporary addition that’s been adding a touch of modern elegance to the festivities – scented candles. The soft flicker of a scented candle and the aroma enveloping your home create an inviting ambience that’s nothing short of magical.
Scented candles are no longer just décor; they’re an expression of individuality, with the power to transport you to a place of serenity. We’ve put together an extensive list of the best ones, both local and international brands, that have mastered the art of combining design, fragrance and nostalgia. Join us on this fragrant journey, converging around a single, luminous core.
What makes scented candles the best choice for Diwali decor?
Scented candles stand out as the perfect choice for Diwali decor for several compelling reasons. These aromatic options don’t just light up your space, but also infuse your surroundings with enchanting fragrances, making your occasions visually stunning and delightfully fragrant.
When it comes to enhancing your festival decor, scented candles are versatile and creative tools. They can be strategically placed within intricate rangoli patterns, transforming them into mesmerising displays of both colour and fragrance. For those who want to take the festivities outdoors, scented candles can transform your garden into a luminous haven. Or you can thoughtfully position them in the cosy corners of your rooms.
Many scented candles come moulded in decorative holders, available in both traditional and contemporary designs. If you wish to add an ethereal touch, consider letting tealight candles float on water, casting a shimmering spell of light. Beyond aesthetics, scented candles also evoke a sense of nostalgia with floral scents such as jasmine and sandalwood, or warm and spicy like cinnamon and ginger.
Scented candles as gifts for loved ones
Gifting is an essential part of Diwali, and if you’re searching for the perfect present that marries sophistication, warmth and delightful fragrances, look no further than luxurious scented candle sets. These exquisite selections go beyond traditional gifting; they offer an engaging experience that touches the senses, making them the ideal present.
Elevates the festive spirit
Scented candles have a unique ability to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that elevates the festive spirit of Diwali. Their gentle, flickering light, combined with enchanting aromas, can magically transform any space into a sanctuary of relaxation and joy.
A meaningful gesture
Candles hold deep symbolism, representing the victory of light over darkness, which is at the core of the message of the festival. When you gift scented candles, it’s a heartfelt gesture, a wish for positivity, clarity and hope for your loved ones.
Personalised choices
Candles come in a wide variety of scents, colours and designs, enabling you to select the perfect set that resonates with your and your guests’ unique tastes and styles. The ornate designs coupled with luxurious packaging add an extra touch of elegance, making the presentation as beautiful as the gift itself.
Thoughtful keepsakes
Scented candles have a unique quality that extends their value long after Diwali. They can be repurposed as aromatherapy candles and mood enhancers. The fragrances that capture the essence of the festival can further continue to perfume living spaces long after the festivities have ended.
How to use scented candles for Diwali
Choose the right scents
Start by selecting fragrances that resonate with the spirit of Diwali. Traditional scents like warm spices (cinnamon, cardamom and clove) or floral notes (jasmine, rose) are popular options when selecting the best-scented candles.
Select suitable candle holders
Depending on your decor and personal style, choose appropriate candle holders. These can be simple or ornate, traditional or contemporary. Consider how they will complement your overall festive decor.
Place candles strategically
Think about where you want to place the scented candles. They can be positioned within your rangoli patterns, transforming them into mesmerising displays of both colour and fragrance. You can also position them on tabletops, mantels or any other areas you want to highlight.
Light with care
When enjoying scented candles, prioritise safety. Trim the wick to ¼ inch before lighting it each time and use long-reach lighters to avoid any accidental burns. Allow the candles to burn long enough to create a pool of melted wax across the entire surface; this ensures an even burn and maximum fragrance release. Keep them out of reach of children and pets, and make sure they are placed on heat-resistant surfaces. Never leave burning candles unattended and extinguish them before leaving the room or going to sleep.
Experience the essence of luxury with the CANDI Hessonite Scented Candle. Expertly handcrafted by skilled artisans, this boasts a unique glass jar inspired by the hessonite stone. The clean-burning 100 per cent soy candle is complemented by a thoughtfully curated fragrance, with notes of ebony, clove, pepper, powdery wood, musk and guaiac wood, which creates a comforting and opulent ambience. Packaged in an elegant white box with a touch of gold, this will add a warm glow to your space, making it a perfect choice for celebrating the spirit of Diwali.
The VEEDAA Himalayan Cedar & Patchouli Soy Wax Dune Glass Scented Candle is a refined embodiment of luxury inspired by the solace of the Himalayas. This handcrafted scented selection from the Mumbai-based brand offers a blend of chic, sensuous and traditional aromas that can elevate your intimate space. Comprising a soy wax blend, essential oils and 100 per cent cotton wicks, it ensures a prolonged 55-hour burn time. The fragrance itself is a harmonious blend of smooth and woody notes, with frankincense, cedarwood and patchouli infused with a touch of mandarin rind. As you light the candle, it not only releases this aroma but also casts a gentle, inviting glow, making it the perfect addition to your ambience. Once the fragrant journey is complete, the glass vessel can find new life as a storage jar for jewellery or trinkets, or even as a stylish vase for flowers on coffee tables.
Celebrate this Diwali with the Wild Brooklyn Lavender Scented Candle from D.S. & Durga. This brings alive the spirit of Brooklyn in the early days when the sense of boundless possibilities filled the air. It opens with invigorating top notes of spike lavender and wayside herbs, leading to heart notes of vetiver grass and lavender flowers, and finally settling into a base of suede and asphalt. Founded by the creative duo Kavi Ahuja Moltz, hailing from India, and David Moltz, this candle by the Brooklyn-based indie perfume house infuses your space with the essence of wildflowers through its evocative fragrance.
Elevate your space with the wiSDom by Sheetal Desai Orchid & Vanilla luxury scented candle, a true embodiment of luxury. Opulent two-wick soy candles, encased in a sleek black jar with silver printing and a matching black cap, bring an air of sophistication to your home decor. Weighing 300 grams, it ensures a long-lasting fragrance experience. This candle boasts top notes of sensual orchid accord, a heart of heady narcissus and a sweet and comforting base of vanilla. Its fragrance profile combines sensuality and comfort, making it a perfect addition to your home ambience.
Elevate your space with the Jo Malone Peony and Blush Scented Candle, an olfactory masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of a crisp autumn day. Unlike the heavy, overwhelming fragrances often associated with the festive season, this candle offers a sensuous freshness that can transform your room. It’s the very essence of charm, with peonies in full bloom, plus delicate and flirtatious notes of red apple, jasmine, rose and gillyflower. All of this mingles with the soft, blush suede, creating a cosy ambience that can both uplift and soothe.
The Seva India Set of four Heirloom Candles in Gold is a delightful olfactory experience that combines the best of East and West. The top notes of orchid and tuberose are a vibrant opening, setting the stage for a fragrant journey. In the middle, the scent unfurls with the elegance of jasmine, while the base notes of white musk provide a subtle, enduring finish. These heirloom candles offer a unique festive advantage by coming in a set of four. This not only ensures that you have an extended source of fragrant joy throughout your celebrations but also makes for an exceptional gifting option. Seva’s products are crafted by a dedicated workforce comprising visually impaired individuals and underprivileged women who aspire to lead independent lives.
The Misa Mystic Dreams Candle, with its captivating fragrance notes of Oud, exudes an aura of mysticism and vintage allure, combining agarwood and rich leather to deliver a pure and profound Oud experience, making it a perfect choice for Diwali. With fragrances meticulously curated by top perfumers from France and the USA, these candles inspire you to savour the simple joys of life.
Enhance your home during Diwali with the Kimirica Illuminating Plant-Based Set of Soy Wax Candles, featuring three candles at 80g each. These introduce the perfect ambience to your indoor celebrations with a refreshing scent of Floral Passion, the tranquil notes of Ocean Vibes, and the carefree vibes of Bohemian Summer, all while infusing your space with a delightful radiance. Each is carefully hand-poured into a sleek jar and is crafted from 100 per cent plant-based soy wax, ensuring a safe and eco-friendly addition to your festive decor.
The Kama Ayurveda Madurai Candle with Brass Holder is a symbol of sensory delight, capturing the exquisite fragrance of fresh Madurai jasmine flowers. This handmade scented option offers the unique advantage of low smoking and slow-burning, ensuring a long-lasting and luxurious floral fragrance that is both intense and harmonious, without ever becoming overwhelming. Founded in Coimbatore in 2002, Kama Ayurveda is dedicated to bringing authentic beauty and wellness to the world. Their range of natural products is completely free of artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, and the brand stands firmly against animal testing.
The Manor House Roshni Scented Flavoured Wax-Filled Metal Bowl Urli Set of Four is a delightful addition to your festive decor. This set features multi-wick candles housed in metal bowls or urlis, creating a warm and inviting ambience that is perfect for the festive season. It not only adds a touch of beauty to your space but also provides much-needed warmth during the cold weather. The set includes four metal bowls of varying sizes, with three in a copper finish measuring 12 inches, 10 inches and eight inches, and one in a gold finish at six inches. Each wax-filled metal bowl hosts multi-wick candles, making it a stunning centrepiece for your festive celebrations.
Make your Diwali decor elegant and sophisticated with the H&M Blue & White Scented Candle. This option features a rich Bois de Cognac fragrance in a patterned ceramic holder with a glazed finish and a contrasting colour inside. The candle is not only a delightful decor addition but also creates a soothing atmosphere. With a burn time of 48 hours, it is perfect for celebrating the festival of lights, making it a practical and stylish choice for Diwali festivities.
Give your home a springtime aroma with the Bath & Body Works Spring Clementine 3-Wick Scented Candle, enriched with natural essential oils. This product with a decorated lid features fragrance notes of sugared clementine, neroli blossoms and sweet amber, delivering an incredible, room-filling fragrance experience. Boasting a burn time of approximately 25-45 hours, it ensures lasting enjoyment of its enchanting scent. The candle is thoughtfully infused with natural essential oils, and it comes with quality lead-free wicks, ensuring a clean and even burn from beginning to end.
Create an inviting atmosphere with the Marks & Spencer White & Green Printed Wax Candle, featuring a Sand Blast Citronella Candle with five wicks. This not only adds a touch of elegance to its design but also serves a practical purpose. It’s enriched with citronella, known for its ability to naturally repel mosquitoes. This generously sized option is adorned with a distinctive black reactive glaze finish, ensuring that each piece is truly one-of-a-kind.
Discover the artful fusion of nature and craftsmanship with the Jin And Company Kumbh Premium Organic Handmade Terracotta Scented Soy Candle. This hand-poured candle, available in a stylish black and brown design, is a testament to the company’s commitment to using 100 per cent natural and organic ingredients, ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly burn that fills your space with captivating fragrances.
Each candle is carefully infused with essential oils derived from plants, herbs and flowers, creating an immersive aromatic experience that soothes the senses. When lit, the soft glow radiating from the terracotta vessel adds a rustic charm to any decor.
Crafted with expertise using a blend of wood and wax, the Fabindia Lucerna Tray Candle in Aruk Chakotra will be a beautiful and fragrant addition to your home this Diwali. This unique option not only creates an appealing look, but its Chakotra fragrance adds an inviting aura, perfect for both relaxed evenings and formal gatherings. Plus, by choosing Fabindia, you’re not just enhancing your decor; you’re also supporting traditional craftsmanship and skills.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which scented candle is the best?
The ‘best’ scented candle is a subjective choice and can vary based on individual preferences. It’s recommended to explore various brands and scents to find the one that resonates with your personal taste. Popular choices include brands such as Misa, Jo Malone, Kimirica and others; but the best one for you is the one that brings you the most joy and suits the ambience you desire.
– How long does the fragrance of a scented candle last?
The longevity of a scented candle’s fragrance can vary. High-quality selections can burn for up to 30-60 hours, while smaller tealight candles might last 3-5 hours.
– What is the best price for a good scented candle?
The price of a good scented candle can range widely depending on the brand, size, and quality of ingredients. You can find excellent options starting from INR 800.
– Are candles better than lights for festive decor?
Both candles and lights have their unique charm for festive decor. Candles create a warm and intimate atmosphere, while lights offer a bright and vibrant ambience. The choice depends on the mood and style you want to create.
– Where can I buy the best candles online?
You can purchase high-quality candles online from various retailers, including well-known websites such as Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa or directly from brands’ websites. Local artisanal shops and boutiques may also have online stores.
– Are scented candles made organically?
Many scented candles are made using organic and natural ingredients, but this varies by brand. To ensure you’re purchasing organic options, check the product description and labels for certifications such as organic’, ‘handmade’ or ‘natural’. Additionally, read the list of ingredients to verify their composition.