Keeping up with The Goyals

Jaipur’s elite trio—Shipra, Ashutosh, and Raghav Goyal—invite us into their brand-new, four-story mansion masterfully crafted by Sanjay Puri. Within these walls, entrepreneurship isn’t a mere spirit; it’s a pulsating heartbeat, and each welcome resonates with the genuine warmth that defines this extraordinary family.

A neutral palette, custom-made environmentally friendly furniture, lime plaster walls, and exposed concrete ceilings set the stage for the Goyal family’s residence—Zen Spaces. In the heart of Jaipur, where slivers of history intertwine with cobblestone streets, this masterpiece designed by Mumbai-based architect, Sanjay Puri, stands as a contemporary marvel, a testament to the enduring legacy of the Goyal Family. As one steps into the expansive 27,000 sqft four-level mansion, an architectural symphony unfolds, playing with the interplay of light and shadows, welcoming guests into the warm embrace of a family’s haven.

Featuring distinct elements on each level, the subterranean level boasts a sunken courtyard illuminating a large lounge, gym, and service areas, creating a cool and shaded environment. The ground and first floors house living and dining spaces, three bedrooms, and a small lounge each, with diffused sunlight and visual connections to landscaped spaces. The second floor provides a versatile multipurpose room opening to a north-facing terrace. Outdoor decks include a winter deck facing the garden and a linear summer deck for family gatherings, offering individual open spaces. Additionally, a small prayer room adds a unique touch with a dome-shaped arrangement of small bells.

Meet Shipra Goyal: The Maven of Elegance and Enterprise

Shipra Goyal effortlessly embodies elegance and enterprise. Born and raised amidst the grandeur of South Bombay’s elite district of Altamount Road, Shipra’s journey weaves through the fabric of tradition and ambition. From a young bride at 19 to the curator of Chrisalis, a multi-designer store celebrating two decades of sartorial brilliance, Shipra’s pursuits in nutrition and fitness now intertwine with academic aspirations at NYU. Her journey unfolds as a tapestry of tradition, ambition, and contemporary wisdom. As we explore Zen Spaces, Shipra’s design philosophy of minimalism becomes evident. “It’s not about expense but creating a stress-free environment. Our home is designed to complement our lifestyle, not following trends blindly. Practicality is key,” she emphasizes.

Ashutosh Goyal: Visionary Architect of Dreams and Innovations

Ashutosh Goyal seamlessly combines the wisdom of tradition with the audacity of the contemporary. Educated at the prestigious Doon School and Indiana University, Ashutosh orchestrates experiences—Soul Festival, Lavender Laundry, Coffee Saturdays, and the unfolding narrative of the upcoming Ananta Ajabgarh property. “In the old house, I didn’t have much privacy; it was just a kids’ room which I was sharing with my brother,” Ashutosh reminisces about the construction of Zen Spaces. As we delve into the home, he shares his vision of creating a library, a meditation room, and a home theatre within this year in the home.

Raghav Goyal: The Broody-Maverick Entrepreneur Behind Zillionaire

And then there’s Raghav Goyal, the broody-maverick entrepreneur behind Zillionaire, a jewelry empire that transcends borders and expectations. Studying design at Parsons in New York, Raghav’s journey is a symphony of creativity and calculated risk. From launching Zillionaire at 18 to achieving a turnover of 2.2 crores with just three years of launch, Raghav’s meteoric rise in the entrepreneurial cosmos is nothing short of extraordinary. As the brand conquers global frontiers and ventures into clothing, Raghav’s life harmonizes with the rhythm of diverse passions—from the disciplined realm of boxing and MMA to the digital arena of FIFA on PlayStation. “I’m quite fond of the exteriors, especially the concrete and grey aesthetics. The high ceilings, also concrete and raw, add to the appeal,” he shares, painting a vivid picture of his appreciation for the architectural choices that define their living space.

Zen Spaces: A Home with a Soul

Completed during the throes of the COVID pandemic, Zen Spaces, like a Christmas miracle, stands tall. Virtual foundations were laid, the first slab cast with resilience. Shipra Goyal, the matriarch, reflects on this sanctuary, describing it as “wonderful, like heaven, and liberating.” The home itself becomes a testament to the indomitable spirit of creation amidst adversity. However, “My brief to the architect was clear: ‘I do not have a lot of money, I may look rich, but I am not that rich’,” Shipra funnily shares. And therefore exclusivity for her is crucial, with most of the furniture being designed on-site and custom-made.

In the midst of this elegant symphony, each family member has found their favorite note in this elegant symphony. “My favorite space is the winter deck with the swing, the jhoola. It’s the center of our home. Despite the architect’s reservations, whenever people come out of their rooms, everyone unites there,” Shipra smiles, revealing the significance of a space that unites the family.

Art Collections, Music Preferences, and Travel Memories: A Personal Touch

In a deeper exploration of the Goyals’ personalities, Shipra’s passion for furniture as an art form and her meticulous curation reveal a commitment to aesthetics. “I believe furniture is not just functional but an expression of art. Each piece in our collection has a story,” Shipra passionately states.

Ashutosh’s admiration for Alexander McQueen and Loewe, coupled with his love for funky designs, reflects a keen eye for contemporary trends. “I’m drawn to designs that challenge conventions and bring a fresh perspective. Virgil Abloh’s work, especially with Off-White, resonates with me,” Ashutosh explains.

Raghav’s fascination with Kanye West and Fred Again, along with his experience at the Ultra Music Festival, adds a dynamic and eclectic layer to the family’s taste. “Music might not be my forte, but Kanye West and Fred Again have caught my attention. This year, my brother and I attended the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and it left a lasting impression on me,” he shares, reflecting the enchanting and almost otherworldly impact of his musical journey.

In their favorite travel destinations, Shipra finds joy in retracing with her boys, while Raghav cherishes memories of Georgetown and Mexico. “Exploring new places with my sons brings a sense of joy and togetherness. It’s these shared experiences that make our family bonds stronger,” Shipra reflects. Ashutosh’s connection to Chicago, Barcelona, and Vancouver reveals a love for diverse cultures. “Every city has its unique charm, and I find inspiration in the diverse cultures of Chicago, Barcelona, and Vancouver. Each visit is like flipping through the pages of a vivid storybook,” Ashutosh eloquently expresses, capturing the narrative richness of his travel experiences.

Guilty Pleasures and Quirks: Soya Sticks and Midnight Musings

In the realm of guilty pleasures, each family member adds a touch of individuality. Ashutosh confesses to a weakness for “indulging in soya sticks at midnight,” a quirky habit that adds delight to his evenings. Meanwhile, Raghav, with a sense of humor, questions the concept of guilty pleasures in his life, suggesting he hasn’t succumbed to any vices just yet.

Family Rituals and Unwinding: Movie Nights and Common Joys

The Goyals find solace in shared moments of joy, unwinding with movies, and playing with their beloved pet, Daisy. “The general mood in our home is filled with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Shipra affirms. Fostering open communication and embracing their roles as friends first, Ashutosh highlights the uniqueness of their family dynamics. “Our family unwinding ritual involves watching a movie in our comfortable spaces. Raghav, usually lying down with Daisy in his hand, Mum partially engrossed in her phone while watching the film, and I prefer being next to the heater because I love its warmth,” Ashutosh describes, painting a picture of their cozy family moments. Personally, he expresses a profound love for films, with a particular affinity for “action thrillers and animated masterpieces like ‘Polar Express’,” he shares!

Philanthropy and Parenting: A Profound Commitment to Others

In a reflection on parenting, Shipra shares, “I no longer play the traditional parent role. At times, they play the parent, teaching and showing me things of which I am unaware. The practice of Vipassana meditation has been transformative for the family. It has not only deepened our understanding of ourselves but has also strengthened the bonds we share.”

Beyond the walls of their home, the Goyals extend their influence to philanthropy. Shipra sheds light on their involvement with Apna Ghar Aashram, a shelter for abandoned women. “I started Apna Ghar Aashram in 2020 and it is a profound social cause. Women from various walks of life find refuge here, and we assist in finding them a home or supporting their rehabilitation efforts,” she passionately shares.

Legacy Dreams and Future Aspirations: A Tapestry Woven with Purpose

As they dream of the legacy they hope to leave, Ashutosh aspires for Indian hospitality to make a mark globally. “I aspire for Indian hospitality to make a significant mark in the international market, similar to how international hospitality brands have made their presence felt in India,” he declares. Shipra envisions a legacy of happy children, content individuals, and good human beings. “My hope is to leave a legacy of happy children, content people, and good human beings. If they have enjoyed a high-quality life, I hope they pay it forward in a similar manner,” she adds.

On Father and Learning: A Man of Taste and Calm Demeanor

In reflections on their father, late Ashish Goyal, Ashutosh reminisces about the lessons learned. “I learned the element of luxury from my father. He was always updated on the latest in food, fashion, and lifestyle. Even in challenging situations, he maintained a calm demeanor when others might have been hyper. He was truly a man of taste,” he shares, portraying a man whose influence transcends mere material choices.

Embracing Innovation and Technology: A Harmonious Blend of Old and New

In their pursuit of innovation, Ashutosh, responsible for Marketing, PR and procurement at the Ananta Hotels & Resorts, speaks of incorporating new software to streamline their processes. “Ananta, as a brand, represents a juxtaposition of the old and new, creating a beautiful story,” he articulates, highlighting the harmony between tradition and modernity.

In the hands of Raghav, innovation takes a tangible form. “In a studio class focused on product design, I 3D printed a 3D printer and explored platforms like Shopify and Gokwik. I’m currently contemplating getting a 3D printer,” he reveals, showcasing the intersection of technology and creativity.

In the Goyals’ home, elegance isn’t just a visual delight but a narrative woven with threads of passion, individuality, and a commitment to leaving a lasting legacy. As the sun sets on the Goyal residence, it leaves behind not just a concrete structure but a living testament to a family that thrives on diversity, cherishes individuality, and crafts a legacy as rich and textured as the walls that surround them.