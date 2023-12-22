Christmas decorations: Last-minute shopping guide to spruce up the home

The tree is decorated, the table is set and your home is swathed in the seasonal spirit of the holidays. However, if you’re looking for some more Christmas decorations to add to your space for those finishing touches, we’ve got you covered.

While most of us have already got a head start on sprucing up our homes, some others may be running a bit behind schedule. Whether you’re looking for decorations online or stepping out into the bustling markets, last-minute shopping can be daunting. This is why we decided to create this short guide featuring stunning decor pieces that you can buy right away.

Best lights for your Christmas decorations

Whether you’re decorating the tree, your home or workplace, lights are the essence of any Christmas decor. Available in a variety of styles and colours, they add to the warmth of the holiday season. If you’re looking for an easy way of choosing festive lights, these are the ones you should opt for:

Icicle or fairy lights (warm or multi-coloured)

Incandescent or LED lights

Miniature bulb strings (warm or multi-coloured)

Halogen or projector lights (for outdoor decoration)

LED ropes

Lights in different shapes (stars, snowflakes, Christmas trees)

Net lights

Last-minute Christmas home decor picks to add to your cart