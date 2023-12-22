Christmas decorations: Last-minute shopping guide to spruce up the home

The tree is decorated, the table is set and your home is swathed in the seasonal spirit of the holidays. However, if you’re looking for some more Christmas decorations to add to your space for those finishing touches, we’ve got you covered.
While most of us have already got a head start on sprucing up our homes, some others may be running a bit behind schedule. Whether you’re looking for decorations online or stepping out into the bustling markets, last-minute shopping can be daunting. This is why we decided to create this short guide featuring stunning decor pieces that you can buy right away.
Best lights for your Christmas decorations
Whether you’re decorating the tree, your home or workplace, lights are the essence of any Christmas decor. Available in a variety of styles and colours, they add to the warmth of the holiday season. If you’re looking for an easy way of choosing festive lights, these are the ones you should opt for:
- Icicle or fairy lights (warm or multi-coloured)
- Incandescent or LED lights
- Miniature bulb strings (warm or multi-coloured)
- Halogen or projector lights (for outdoor decoration)
- LED ropes
- Lights in different shapes (stars, snowflakes, Christmas trees)
- Net lights
Last-minute Christmas home decor picks to add to your cart
Fashioned in metal and finely polished for a classy look, these reindeer bookends by S.G. Home will perk up your interior. While it adds to the holiday theme, the piece is timeless enough to be used even after Christmas. It also makes for an ideal gift for a book lover.
Christmas decor isn’t complete without a big Santa Claus figurine standing next to your tree or outside the front door. It will surely leave the kids (and adults alike) charmed by its jovial presence.
Looking for that perfect wreath to adorn your door? Your search ends with this faux berry piece. With its spot-on green and red colour combination and visually pleasing aesthetics, it will amp up your home Christmas decor.
Add unmatched elegance to your space with this pair of Christmas trees that are reflective of a serene and snowy winter. The pieces are crafted using 108 clear crystal facets accented by champagne-hued metal details. While the big tree is topped with a cone, the smaller one features a star. This set also makes for a great gift for your loved ones.
Much like Christmas-themed upholstery, table linen such as runners and placemats also makes for an ideal festive decor element. This red, green and white-hued checked runner will elevate your dinner table setting, especially if you plan on using glass or white dinnerware. Add a few candles and you’re good to go.
Add a touch of understated elegance to your Christmas decor by placing such figurines throughout your living space. This white and gold resin reindeer showpiece will add a hint of opulence to your holiday-themed interiors. Additionally, if you’re looking for a Secret Santa present for a friend or colleague, this would be an ideal pick.
No Christmas decor can ever be complete without cute stockings hanging by the windowsill or bed. This set of four includes different-hued stockings featuring a plush 3D Santa, snowman, reindeer and bear. They are made with durable linen fabric, making them easy to wash at home.
Brighten up your space with a burst of bright red by adding this cushion to your living room or bedroom decor. Use it against the complementing colours (white, green and beige) of a couch or lounge chair for a vivid, contrasting look. You can also pair it with gold sequined cushions for a joyful, festive feel.
‘Jingle all the way’ with this quirky and unconventional Nestasia wreath that’ll take your decorating game a notch higher. Fashioned with different-sized bells and a red bow, not only will this piece look stunning on your door, but its sound will also lend it a cheerful ambience.
Candles and festive holders add to the vibe with their varied designs and colours. This set of three red jar holders will easily blend into your holiday decor too. What makes these jars shine are the silver glitter motifs featured on each in the shapes of a Christmas tree, reindeer and star.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How should I decorate my home for Christmas?
The most important part of Christmas decorations at home includes setting up the tree. String it with lights, adorn it with different ornaments and place gifts underneath it. Use tinsel garlands to deck up different corners of the room, hang stockings on the windowsill or the bed and add different figurines and candles throughout. You can also change your bed and couch linens, throws and cushions to holiday-themed ones.
– What are the trending decor items for Christmas?
Some of the most popular decorations include a Christmas tree, tinsel garlands, stockings, wreaths, candles and figurines (such as Santa, snowmen, elves and reindeers).
– Where can one buy a Christmas tree?
You can buy a Christmas tree from a store in a market or from online stores and e-commerce websites, including Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart.