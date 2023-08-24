Inside Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s INR 173 crore Delhi house

One of the biggest film families in Bollywood, the Kapoor surname comes with a lot of wealth, prestige and a legacy. Sonam Kapoor, the eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor, is someone who has made headlines for her films and her sartorial choices ever since she forayed into Bollywood. She married London-based entrepreneur hailing from Delhi — Anand Ahuja in 2018, and together they have palatial homes in both the cities. Here’s a walk through Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s house in Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor first gave fans a glimpse of their Delhi home during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they were both in Delhi. The house is located on the posh and distinguished Prithviraj Road. It is spread over an area of 3,170 square yards and reportedly costs a whopping INR 173 crore. If that piqued your interest and made you want to look at the pictures, you are at the right place.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s palatial Delhi house

Of course, the house is spacious with a lot of natural air and light. Be it the huge tree-clad lawn outside, or the accent wooden flooring and furniture, or the humongous basketball court, everything about the luxury property is stunning and screams opulence. Even the art pieces around the house are carefully curated and sourced and amps up all the spaces.

However, it is Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s all-white-themed bedroom that seems to have garnered the most attention from fans. The bedroom has an all-white four-poster bed as well, that perfectly complements the design aesthetics of the room.

Here are some pictures to take you on a virtual tour of Sonam Kapoor’s house.