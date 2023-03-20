Add some colour to your garden by planting these flowers this summer

What makes India a beautiful country is its diverse culture, cheerful people, and good food. Every corner of the country is a sight to behold. What adds to this beauty is the green lush farms across cities, the wide range of crops and fruits that grow in different regions and the beautiful flowers that we get to smell and decorate our spaces with. With the beginning of summers, it’s the time to cultivate new flowering plants that decorate the garden with bright colours as well.

Flowers not only beautify a place but also provide freshness. Image waking up to a garden view of colourful summer plants. With colours everywhere, summer flowering plants also help in lifting a person’s mood. The best part is that taking care of and growing these plants is quite easy. With just a little maintenance, using the right kind of soil and giving an adequate amount of water, you can beautify your garden by planting different flowers. We have curated a list of summer plants that you can grow in your garden and how you can take care of it.

Summer flowering plants that you can grow this season

The best time to sow seeds for summer flowers is March to April. It may differ for some flowers. Plants like marigolds, sunflowers, and Champa need heat & direct sunlight to grow which makes these plants ideal for summers. Here are other summer flowers that you can grow.

Marigolds

The most common summer flowering plants that you will find this season are the marigolds. The flowers, commonly known as gendas, come in various hues such as bright yellow, orange, red, and maroon. The strong aroma from the flowers has the power to deter pests as well.

How to grow the plant: Plant the seed in well-drained and fertile soil. The plant needs at least 7-8 hours of direct sunlight every day. Until the plant takes root, one has to water the soil constantly. After the flowers bloom, allow the soil to dry out between two waterings. Do not fertilise the plants with nitrogen-rich fertilisers.

Best months to grow the plant: February to March, June to July, and September to October

Sunflower

This bright yellow flowering plant could be a great addition to your garden collection. To grow in size, these plants need the sun and this season is perfect for it. Sunflowers are heliotropic plants which means you would get to see them move their heads to follow the sun’s rays during the day.

How to grow the plant: Plant the sunflower seeds in nutrient-rich, well-drained soil like alluvial soils, black soils, or sandy loams. They need at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily. Keep the soil moist throughout and use good organic fertilisers.

Best months to grow the plant: March tp April, mid-May to June

Champa

These beautifully fragranced flowers have sausage-shaped stems and scented blossoms with five long, thin petals. Also known as the Plumeria plant, Champa flowers also have great medicinal value.

How to grow the plant: A combination of sand and soil is best for growing Champa flowers. This summer flowering plant grows best in a warm, humid climate. Keep the plants inside as they need very less sunlight. Keep the soil moist when planting the seeds. Champa plants need a lot of water to survive. Fertilise the plants every 15 days using a nitrogen-rich fertiliser.

Best months to grow the plant: Champa can be grown anytime throughout the year.

Cosmos

These summer plants bloom all season long and will add colour to your garden. The best part about growing the cosmos is that they do not need much attention. You can plant these flowers in your food garden to attract pollinators and other helpful insects.

How to grow the plant: Cosmos can grow in moderately fertile soil and need at least 7-8 hours of sunlight for growth. You may want to add stakes to provide support to the taller plants. These plants need to be watered daily and one application of organic fertilizer during the flowering period is good enough for it.

Best months to grow the plant: March to July

Bougainvillaea

One of the easiest summer flowering plants to grow this season are the Bougainvillaea. The tropical vine-like shrubs grow quite quickly. More than the small white-coloured flowers, the vibrant bracts serve as the main attraction of this plant. The flowers bloom in bright shades like hot pink, magenta, red, purple, orange, light pink, white, and apricot.

How to grow the plant: Grow Bougainvillaea in acidic soil. Place the pot in an area where the plant receives at least 5-6 hours of sunlight. Be very careful about the delicate roots of this plant while planting it. Small amounts of water and a regular supply of slow-release fertiliser are very good for the plant.

Best months to grow the plant: It is best to plant your Bougainvillaea in early summer.

Pansy

Another type of summer plant that you can grow at home is pansies. Often grown for ornamental purposes, these flowers come in a range of vibrant colours and grow around six to nine inches tall.

How to grow the plant: Pansies need humus-rich, moist, and well-drained soil to grow and need cool temperatures to thrive. They, however, need at least 6 hours of sunlight every day. Plant the seeds in an indoor atmosphere and move the plant outside once grown. Water the plants regularly to keep the soil moist and use all-purpose fertiliser for healthy growth.

Best months to grow the plant: It’s best to plant pansies either in early spring or in the fall.

Dahlia

Another great choice of plant for beautiful summer flowers is dahlia. These flowers come in a variety of colours and are quite easy to grow and care for. There are as many as 42 different cultivars and species available of dahlia, so be ready to be spoilt for choice.

How to grow the plant: The best soil to grow dahlia flowers is organically rich, and well-drained soil. They need a moist, moderate climate to grow. It needs 6-8 hours of sunlight every day. Mix bone meal and compost when planting the seeds. Water the plants only after it sprouts. Drip irrigation is the best choice for these flowers.

Best months to grow the plant: June to October

Hero Image: Courtesy rotekirsche20/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Nada Elmekkawi/Unsplash