These sustainable décor labels are here to revamp your humble abodes

Who says consuming plant-based food is the only thing that makes you a vegan? Well, you can always turn your home into a vegan space, courtesy of these sustainable décor labels that are adding their fair share to the concept of conscious living.

Taking a moment from our daily lives to stop and re-evaluate our choices or leaning towards the ‘clean lifestyle’ is more than just a fad nowadays. Ethical reasons are luring people into changing their choices and opting for a harmless approach towards life. From beauty, and fashion to food every field seems to have taken the conscious road. Vegan food is dominating the culinary space, clean beauty brands are finding their way to our vanities and sustainable fashion is already on top of its game, so why stop there? Why not give our humble abodes the taste of a conscious lifestyle? With that said, there are several sustainable décor labels that are opting for giving us aesthetic interiors made of environmentally friendly elements. So, if you’re looking to take that conscious step for your home, then you would want to add these sustainable décor labels to your list of options right now!

Sustainable décor labels to look out for in India

ICHKAN

Looking for stylish and sustainable home décor brands? Well, Ichkan sure qualifies the requirements! ICHKAN’s core philosophy revolves around blending the charm of the old world with contemporary trends, resulting in elegant and alluring home décor pieces. The brand’s extensive product line includes tableware, dining, and drinkware, serve-ware, bathroom accessories, and storage and organisers. Further adding to the above, ICHKAN takes immense pride in their approach to sustainable product development. By minimising its ecological footprint, ICHKAN creates stunning homeware pieces that stand the test of time.

Sirohi

Kicktarsted in 2012, Sirohi is India’s one-of-a-kind, world-trade-certified artisan-backed brand that specialises in home décor and lifestyle products. From empowering women artisans to providing us with some of the best home décor options, Sirohi swears by making our homes beautiful and leaving an everlasting impact on the environment.

Orange Tree

Speaking of sustainable homegrown décor labels, one just can’t help, but mention the one under the spotlight nowadays aka Orange Tree. The brand is a perfect blend of contemporary designs and India’s cultural offerings. Moreover, Orange Tree believes in curating sustainable designs by using responsible materials that can last a lifetime.

Veaves

Veaves is a result of the founder’s fascination towards Indian culture and heritage. The brand highlights the beauty of handmade products through its wide array of products. From aesthetic coasters, and cushions to a lot more other deco elements, Veaves makes sure to add a hint of the Indian tradition into our humble abodes. Moreover, the brand also believes in turning the waste generated from the production into something meaningful, hence adding itself to the list of some of the most loved sustainable homegrown décor labels.

Sadaya Guild

Built on the immense love for nature, Sadaya Guild is yet another sustainable décor label that is not just making a change in our living spaces, but also in and around the environment. What makes Sadaya Guild a notch above the rest is the fact that they make wood furniture that is only sourced from post-consumer waste, hence earning the sustainable stamp and making a difference in the field of home décor.

Mohh

Mohh is another goto spot that has the potential to refurbish your living space with some of the most aesthetic interiors possible. Their mission lies on the lines of constantly innovating designs, but with sustainable practises in mind and in action. From tables, bar units, and seating to storage units, Mohh has a wide array of options to choose from.

The Yellow Dwelling

The Yellow Dwelling is a contemporary sustainable furnishing and décor brand. It brings the best of cotton and natural fibre home furnishings at affordable prices, hence making it your one-stop shop for all things décor.

Nestroots

Nestroots is a leading brand of design, aesthetics, and elegance in the realm of dream houses, offering a wide range of exquisite products such as furniture, kitchen and dining essentials, tabletop and bar accessories, furnishings, and unique gifts. The brand works on a conscious approach wherein the products are curated keeping sustainable practices in mind. Their diverse collection of furniture caters to various styles and preferences, ensuring that every individual finds their perfect fit, from timeless classics to contemporary designs.

Nestasia

Yet another brand that is here to add a sustainable touch to your living space is Nestasia. Nestasia believes that your home deserves an upgrade every now and then. The brand tends to shape products inspired by sustainable concepts which in turn aims to minimise their impact on the environment. Their thoughtfully curated collection of eco-friendly and sustainable products comprises- bags, accessories, soft furnishings, and organisers completely made in-house with 15% of sales coming from these product categories and the brand is also working towards growing these categories.

