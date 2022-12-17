Lincoln House: A look at the Poonawalla’s luxurious Rs 750 crore mansion

The economic capital of India boasts of many luxurious residences including that of the Ambanis, Birlas, Adanis and more. Another Mumbai property that has always been the centre of attention is the seaside mansion owned by vaccine billionaire, Cyrus Poonawalla and his family – the Lincoln House. The lavish bungalow has a great history and was bought by Poonawalla from the US government in 2015. The property is located in the Breach Candy area of Mumbai, and has been a part of many disputes.

Lincoln House: What’s the history behind the house

Lincoln House is a Grade-III listed mansion which was designed by British architect, Claude Batley, in 1933. The property was originally erected for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala. In 1957 the property’s ownership went to the U.S. Government on a lease. The maharaja leased his palace for a nominal amount of 18 lakh, on the condition of a ‘lease of perpetuity for 999 years’. The mansion served as the Consulate General of the United States in Mumbai.

When did Cyrus Poonawalla buy the Lincoln House, Mumbai?

Back in 2011, the US consulate chose to relocate, and auctioned the lease rights for the mansion in the same year. In September 2015, Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of the Poonawalla Group, made a bid and bought the property for US$ 113 million (Rs 934 crores approx). He planned for the mansion to turn into a family residence in Mumbai. It was the most expensive residential purchase ever in the country.

What is the dispute?

The US government got into a huge legal dispute with the Indian government. Maharashtra authorities barred the sale of the property and the ownership has not been transferred as of 2020. The property was supposed to have been sold six years ago, but the US government has failed to do so.

Inside the Lincoln House

Guarded by two tall black gates, the mansion isn’t in good shape because of no maintenance. But once when the mansion was known as the Wankaner House, Maharana Amarsinh Jhala constructed it as a residential property for approximately 40 members. The 50,000 sqft palace boasted of Indo-Saracenic architectural style combined with Art Deco interiors.

Adjacent to the 2-acre huge palace, the maharaja also built the Amar building. It is one of Mumbai’s most notable landmarks, now known as the old Reserve Bank of India building.

Who stayed at the property apart from Cyrus Poonawalla?

Cryus Poonawalla’s son Adar Poonawalla and his wife, Natasha Poonawalla officially reside in Pune. They own a 22-acre farmhouse known as the Adar Abad Poonawalla House. But when in Mumbai, they stay in South Mumbai’s Lincoln House.

Hero Image: Courtesy cyruspoonawallagroup.com; Featured Image: Courtesy Natasha Poonawalla