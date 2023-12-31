New year, new you: Self-care products to help you stick to your resolutions

As the new year begins, it’s often accompanied by a surge of motivation and New Year’s resolutions to embrace positive change. It’s a time to redefine goals, set intentions and move towards a healthier and happier self. To help you stay motivated, certain products can help support your resolutions, particularly those focused on cultivating a balanced lifestyle.

If you’re wondering how to begin this journey and stick to your New Year’s resolutions, consider adding self-care products from this list as you work towards making lasting changes. These options are both inspiring and enjoyable, something to look forward to using as you progress towards a better version of yourself in the coming year.

New Year’s resolutions to have a healthy self

The dawn of a new year frequently prompts a collective desire for personal betterment. A common aspiration is to achieve a healthier self — physically, mentally and emotionally. Whether it’s committing to a fitness routine, embracing mindful practices or adopting healthier eating habits, the journey to improving ourselves begins with a resolution. The challenge lies in sustaining these New Year’s resolutions and turning them into lasting habits.

Best habits to adopt this New Year

Gratitude practice

Engage in a daily gratitude practice by taking a few moments to reflect on and appreciate the positive aspects of your life. Consider starting or ending your day with journaling or a brief meditation ritual to cultivate a mindset of gratefulness and mindfulness.

Mindful eating

Pay attention to what and how you eat, savouring each bite. Make healthier food choices and consistently monitor portion sizes as a part of your New Year’s resolution.

Regular exercise

Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whether it’s walks, gym sessions or home workouts. This will enhance focus, reduce stress and improve overall mental and certainly your physical well-being.

Daily hydration

Prioritise hydration to support overall health, well-being and promote good hair, skin and gut health. Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water each day to keep your body nourished and functioning optimally.

Quality sleep

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and accordingly establish a calming bedtime routine to achieve seven to eight hours of quality sleep. This ensures better overall well-being, as well as optimal physical and mental health.

Reading habit

Cultivate a reading habit by dedicating time to books that inspire, educate or entertain, providing a source of continuous learning and relaxation. Setting a goal to read 10 pages every day is a manageable and rewarding practice for personal growth and enjoyment.

Digital detox

Schedule regular breaks from screens to reduce digital fatigue and create space for in-person connections.

Learning a new skill

Challenge yourself to acquire a new skill or hobby. Whether it’s picking up a musical instrument, learning a language or exploring a creative pursuit, this new year’s resolution can bring about a sense of accomplishment, expand your horizons and add an exciting dimension to your daily routine.

Effective planning

A great starting point towards effective planning is to develop a habit of organising your tasks. Also, learn to set realistic goals and break them down into manageable steps.

10 products to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions