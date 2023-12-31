New year, new you: Self-care products to help you stick to your resolutions

As the new year begins, it’s often accompanied by a surge of motivation and New Year’s resolutions to embrace positive change. It’s a time to redefine goals, set intentions and move towards a healthier and happier self. To help you stay motivated, certain products can help support your resolutions, particularly those focused on cultivating a balanced lifestyle.
If you’re wondering how to begin this journey and stick to your New Year’s resolutions, consider adding self-care products from this list as you work towards making lasting changes. These options are both inspiring and enjoyable, something to look forward to using as you progress towards a better version of yourself in the coming year.
New Year’s resolutions to have a healthy self
The dawn of a new year frequently prompts a collective desire for personal betterment. A common aspiration is to achieve a healthier self — physically, mentally and emotionally. Whether it’s committing to a fitness routine, embracing mindful practices or adopting healthier eating habits, the journey to improving ourselves begins with a resolution. The challenge lies in sustaining these New Year’s resolutions and turning them into lasting habits.
Best habits to adopt this New Year
Gratitude practice
Engage in a daily gratitude practice by taking a few moments to reflect on and appreciate the positive aspects of your life. Consider starting or ending your day with journaling or a brief meditation ritual to cultivate a mindset of gratefulness and mindfulness.
Mindful eating
Pay attention to what and how you eat, savouring each bite. Make healthier food choices and consistently monitor portion sizes as a part of your New Year’s resolution.
Regular exercise
Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whether it’s walks, gym sessions or home workouts. This will enhance focus, reduce stress and improve overall mental and certainly your physical well-being.
Daily hydration
Prioritise hydration to support overall health, well-being and promote good hair, skin and gut health. Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water each day to keep your body nourished and functioning optimally.
Quality sleep
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and accordingly establish a calming bedtime routine to achieve seven to eight hours of quality sleep. This ensures better overall well-being, as well as optimal physical and mental health.
Reading habit
Cultivate a reading habit by dedicating time to books that inspire, educate or entertain, providing a source of continuous learning and relaxation. Setting a goal to read 10 pages every day is a manageable and rewarding practice for personal growth and enjoyment.
Digital detox
Schedule regular breaks from screens to reduce digital fatigue and create space for in-person connections.
Learning a new skill
Challenge yourself to acquire a new skill or hobby. Whether it’s picking up a musical instrument, learning a language or exploring a creative pursuit, this new year’s resolution can bring about a sense of accomplishment, expand your horizons and add an exciting dimension to your daily routine.
Effective planning
A great starting point towards effective planning is to develop a habit of organising your tasks. Also, learn to set realistic goals and break them down into manageable steps.
10 products to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions
Jump To / Table of Contents
If you’re aiming to tidy up your wardrobe in 2024, check out the JD Fresh Clothes Organiser. It’s made from strong materials and has sturdy frames and side walls, promising stability for a long time. The design is practical — the shelves slide easily and can be stacked for better organisation. Plus, you can fold it flat when not in use to save space. This versatile solution not only works well for storing clothes but can even be used in the kitchen for snacks or as a bookshelf in an office or study.
2 /10
Develop a reading habit with the convenience of a light e-reader. With a Kindle, you can carry hundreds of books in your pocket and unlike reading on a phone, the e-reader’s paperlike display reduces eye strain. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite, with its 6.8″ display and adjustable warm light, is purpose-built for reading, providing a glare-free experience. Its weeks-long battery life and waterproof feature make it a durable purchase. Additionally, the Kindle Unlimited option offers unlimited access to over two million titles.
3 /10
The Philips Air Fryer will help you stick to your eating resolutions while making healthy snacking a breeze. This sleek black model uses 90 per cent less fat, ensuring evenly cooked results without the need for constant flipping. Beyond frying, it can bake, grill, roast and reheat your favourite dishes. With a 60-minute timer, adjustable temperature and a long cord, it’s convenient to use and easy to clean, being dishwasher-safe.
Improving a habit is most effective when you track it and using a fitness gadget like the Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker can be highly beneficial. With features like always-on wellness tracking, stress management score and blood oxygen measurement, you can now maintain consistency in your routine to lose weight. Keeping a continuous ‘chain’ of completed days reinforces good habits, and seeing progress, like accumulating steps, serves as a strong motivator. This fitness band also offers features such as a daily readiness score and sleep profile for premium users, along with call, text and app notifications when the phone is nearby. With a battery life of up to 10 days, it is a reliable tool for overall well-being.
For those who struggle to drink enough water, the Smart Water Bottle by Hidrate Spark, made of Tritan plastic, is a game-changer. It’s leak-proof and the glowing reminders ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day. This bottle also has an added feature of tapping and tracking your water intake and is shatter and odour-proof. Connecting to your phone for easy tracking, this smart bottle is a convenient and effective tool for maintaining a healthy water-drinking habit.
Transform your night-time routine with Ahe Naturals’ mulberry silk pillowcase for skin and hair care. Unlike cotton, the natural hypoallergenic properties of silk make this product ideal for sensitive skin and curly or wavy hair, preventing breakage, sleep wrinkles and retaining moisture. This vegan, formaldehyde-free, SLS-free, mineral oil-free, cruelty-free, and silicone-free pillowcase can be a luxurious addition to your bedroom.
7 /10
Whether you’re practising a yoga sequence for stress relief or enhancing your ab workouts, a reliable yoga mat is essential to cushion your body from the floor. The KOSHA YOGA Pure Couture 4.5mm Natural Rubber & Recycled PU Printed Yoga Mat in Black Bloom is an excellent choice. With a natural rubber base providing stability and cushioning, it boasts an unmatched grip and stunning print. The added benefit of being eco-friendly makes it a thoughtful and stylish accessory.
To start a habit of mindful eating, plan your meals ahead of time. The Goodhomes glass container set with wooden lids is a great choice for this. It’s airtight and leak-proof, making it handy for taking lunch to work or storing cooked food. The glass material helps keep food fresh for longer, whether it’s leftovers, sauces or cut vegetables. This set includes one large, one medium, and one small container, making it the perfect ally in portion control.
Rising in the early hours isn’t usually enjoyable, but the right alarm clock can help make the process less painful. Sunrise alarms, like this one, use a combination of light and sound to gently wake you up, aligning with your natural circadian rhythms. Mimicking the sunrise, the alarm gradually increases light, boosting alertness. This Wake-Up Light with Alarm Clock features coloured sunrise simulation, a sunset fading night light, five natural alarm sounds, and 20 personalised brightness settings.
10 /10
The Mindbrush Gratitude Journal is a research-based self-care journal designed for both women and men who are aiming to make mental wellness a priority. With a 66-day guided experience, it focuses on self-love through unique questions and introspective prompts, relieving stress and anxiety in the long run. Providing daily content, learning tools and ample reflection space, it’s inspired by prestigious institutions and thought leaders in mindfulness. This compact 8.5” x 5.8” x 0.8” journal, made with synthetic leather and smooth 80 GSM pages, is portable and perfect for everyday use.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Polina Kovaleva/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Hillary Black/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is the best resolution to have a healthy lifestyle?
Aiming for a healthy lifestyle involves common resolutions such as regular exercise (at least 150 minutes per week), a balanced healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, prioritising seven to nine hours of quality sleep, reading more books, stress management through techniques like meditation or yoga and staying adequately hydrated with a sufficient water intake throughout the day.
– Where can I buy the best fitness band online?
The best fitness bands can be found online through various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq. These sites offer a vast selection of fitness bands from different brands.
– What are the top New Year’s resolutions?
The most common New Year’s resolutions often revolve around personal goals, self-improvement and well-being. As a result, these include committing to regular physical activity, making dietary changes, and establishing financial goals.
– How should I fulfil my new year’s resolutions?
Fulfilling new year’s resolutions involves dedication and planning. Set specific goals, create a detailed plan, start small for gradual progress, stay consistent, track your achievements, seek support from friends or family and view setbacks as opportunities to learn and readjust your approach.