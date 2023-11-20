Obeetee carpets unveils exclusive designer haven in Mumbai’s Raghuvanshi Mills

Obeetee Carpets, luxury carpet and rug manufacturer, inaugurated their second Mumbai store within the esteemed Raghuvanshi Mills. As of October 15th 2023, the doors of their new store are open to all patrons, redefining contemporary home décor in the city with their array of designs.

Mumbai’s distinguished homeowners with an eye for the finer details are in for a treat. Obeetee Carpets curates handcrafted luxury and contemporary design with their detailed rugs. Their crafted pieces add a touch of niche luxury and old-world charm to home décor. Their latest store situated in Raghuvanshi Mills makes that very aesthetic available to design connoisseurs. The centrally located property Promises a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in surroundings seeped in Parsi tradition and an easily visible storefront.

“Obeetee Carpets is honoured to bring our legacy of craftsmanship to the heart of Mumbai at Raghuvanshi Mills. Our Mumbai store aptly depicts our commitment to fine craftsmanship and sustainability, and we look forward to delighting our customers with the finest handcrafted carpets.” Stated Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets. The new chapter in the century-long legacy of hand-woven excellence that Obeete Carpets vouches for makes their craft easily available in Mumbai.

One of the oldest rug companies in the world, Obeetee Carpets’ commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability lays testament in their designs. From being adorned in the Rashtrapati Bhavan to now being available in Mumbai’s Raghuvasnhi Mills, they give a platform to more than 25,000 artisans with their crafted carpets. Banking on the city’s love for all things fine, their new store furthers their claim in the fast-paced market of designers, art collectors, celebrities, and design connoisseurs.

The new store draws inspiration from the origins of Obeetee Carpets’ illustrious history and brings the neo-classical charm of age-old Mirzapur to the heart of Mumbai. Housed in a historical complex that spells colonial charm, the store displays the artistic visions of JJ Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani, Abraham and Thakore, Shantanu and Nikhil and more in an ode to timeless Indian heritage and craft. The store envisions its “Proud to Be Indian” (PTBI) theme depicted through the eyes of Indian designers as they celebrate the artistic history of the nation and its struggle against colonialism.

Expect a sea of detailed and well-crafted rugs as you step into the new Obeetee Carpets store, with a visible focus on excellence. Presenting a wide range of collections that go from traditional to contemporary and even bohemian designs, the spacious new space invites patrons on a journey of tradition and artistry. Immerse yourself in the kaleidoscopic world of Obeetee Carpets‘ fine craftsmanship and exquisite merchandise to reimagine your home spaces with a touch of luxury at the new store.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Obeetee Carpets