Adar Poonawalla’s net worth: Inside the fortune of the CEO of a vaccine giant

Between luxury cars and thriving businesses – Adar Poonawalla’s net worth is impressive to say the least. The CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) has also made a string of investments over the past few years – adding to his wealth. Here’s looking at the businessman’s assets and more.

On the exclusive list of the richest people in India – the Poonawallas have had quite the steady run. In fact, the ‘vaccine king’ Cyrus Poonawalla – with a fortune of USD 16.3 billion (INR 134,925 crores approx.) – finds himself in the top five. His wealth grew over the course of the pandemic – courtesy of the Serum Institute of India (SII) – which tied up with AstraZeneca to produce inoculants against COVID-19. Naturally, his son Adar Poonawalla – who is currently the company’s CEO – also benefited from this. And his one-of-a-kind assets and large-scale investments stand testimony to this.

Adar Poonawalla’s net worth

The rapid growth of Serum Institute of India

Touted the ‘vaccine prince,’ there aren’t any official reports on Adar Poonawalla’s net worth. However, multiple sources point to an approximate value of USD 13 billion (INR 107,533 crores). However, his collective family wealth in 2021 – as per a report by Indian Express – stood at about USD 15 billion (INR 124,103 crore approx.). This grew to about a value of USD 16.6 billion (INR 137,345 crores), which a report by Forbes estimates to be almost the GDP of Botswana. Serum Institute of India – whose reins Poonawalla took over when he was 30 years old – is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, by virtue of the number of doses produced and sold. It supplies WHO-accredited vaccines to nearly 170 countries. Naturally, his wealth is only slated to grow over the next few years.

Luxury cars

As per a report by Financial Express, The Poonawallas own a fleet of Ferraris. This includes the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta, which is currently priced at INR 4 crore and has only 499 units around the world. There’s also Ferrari 360 Spyder and Ferrari 488 Pista Spider – both priced upwards of INR 5 crores. That aside, Adar owns a customised Mercedes S350 – priced at INR 2 crores – decked up with wings and a hood to resemble a Batmobile. There’s also a Porsche Cayenne(INR 2 crore), a BMW 7 Series (INR 2 crore), Mercedes-Benz S600 (INR 3 crore), Bentley Continental Flying Spur (INR 4 crore). He also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom – a vintage car that costs upwards of INR 8 crore. This only scratches the surface of the family’s collection of up to 35 rare cars.

An office within an aircraft

Also, check out Adar Poonawalla’s new office—it’s a plane. Specifically, a converted Airbus A320 https://t.co/IPD7JdXvfX pic.twitter.com/fDkkMzxiRl — Businessweek (@BW) August 13, 2020

A report by Bloomberg spotlighted Poonawalla’s office – couched within a converted Airbus A320. “This is kind of similar to Air Force One,” he stated while pointing to an onboard lounge, 10-person boardroom, and luxurious bedroom. The space is reportedly elegant with art deco, marble floors, and carved wooden doors that are connected by an elevator. This reportedly cost him about USD 1 million (INR 8 crore).

Extravagant homes

Poonawallas primarily reside in Pune – in the Adar Abad House. As per a report by South China Morning Post, the property spotlights rare art – including the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Renoir, and Rembrandt – worth crores of rupees easily. The space also boasts of high ceilings, glittering chandeliers, Italian marble floors, and antiques. Here the family stores all its luxury cars and also owns two miniature Shetland ponies, housed in their 247-acre stud farm.

That aside, in Mumbai the family owns a 700 crore property – Lincoln House – that is one of the country’s most expensive spaces. The 50,000 square-feet heritage home by the sea – in South Mumbai’s Breach Candy – once belonged to the king of Wankaner and was bought by the businessman from the US consulate in 2015. “You might see a lot of these types of properties in London, but in India there has been nothing like it for years. It has location, it has history, it has size, so it was worth the money,” Poonawalla noted.

In London, the Poonawallas rent a 25,000 sq ft mansion – reportedly about the size of 24 average English homes. Located in the prestigious Mayfair neighbourhood, the house backs onto a secret garden and an adjoining guest house, only accessible to residents. The house was sold to the Indian businessman for about USD 69,000 per week (INR 57 lakh)

Extensive investments

Adar has been diversifying the empire his father built with a series of investments. His first – in 2015 – saw him investing in a retail pharmacy chain Wellness Forever. “I came to know of the company through a friend, who had recommended it as a good company,” he stated. He also invested in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Svasti Microfinance – which has now raised about INR 130 crore. “I had invested about 24 percent in Svasti more than four or five years ago, and then later in another NBFC, and finally I said, let me start my own NBFC,” he noted in a report by Forbes.

In line with this he set up Poonawalla Finance in 2019 – growing its assets to about INR 1,000 crore in a year. The product of the acquisition of Magma Fincorp – a publicly traded company – Poonawalla gained access to Magma HDI, an insurance firm that gave him a way into India’s insurance sector – slated to grow into a USD 250 billion (INR 20,69,437 crore) industry by 2025.

Poonawalla has made multiple such investments in retail and finance, including a 20 percent stake in digital content and tech company Wakau Interactive Pvt. Ltd, which has over 500,000 daily user engagements. On his official website he elaborates, “The investment strategy is a combination: There is debt investment in government bonds, about Rs1,000 crore is invested in equities, and the rest goes into acquisitions and expansions. A portion also goes into social work, while a substantial chunk will be set aside for NBFC (non-banking financial company) investment.”

He further adds, “We have invested over €400 million in Europe in the last four-five years. We have also spent over Rs200 crore on an SEZ (special economic zone) here in India. To add it all up, we have spent close to a $1 billion in the vaccine space in the last five years. Whereas, in real estate, the stock market and other things, I have invested close to about Rs2,000 crore.”

This, he says, is a learning from his father. “He grew the business from nothing in 1966. What I have learnt is the way to access opportunities without wasting time. For example, I know in 10 minutes whether it is worth looking at something or not.”

All images: Courtesy Adar Poonawalla