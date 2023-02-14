All about YRF’s Chairman Aditya Chopra’s net worth, assets and more

The man might have followed his father’s footsteps in the industry, but he redefined love in a generation that we grew up in. He said “Come, fall in love” and we all did that as we watched Raj and Simran. While we’ve rarely seen Aditya Chopra onscreen, the man has been creating sheer magic behind the lens. Today, we are looking at Aditya Chopra’s net worth.

While Yash Raj Films will always be the brainchild of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, who founded the production house in 1970, it is Aditya Chopra who has taken this company to new heights and has made it the biggest banner in the country today. Having launched some of the biggest stars and produced the biggest movies in India, Aditya Chopra is a force to reckon with. Netflix has made a four-part docu-series, titled The Romantics, where 35 of the biggest stars in Bollywood have come together to honour Yash Chopra. For the first time in over 20 years, Aditya Chopra will appear in front of the camera to talk about his father and the legacy of Yash Raj Films. Let’s find out more about Aditya Chopra’s net worth.

Aditya Chopra’s net worth

A filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, and distributor, Aditya Chopra was born on May 21, 1971 to Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. The studio executive has a whopping net worth of INR 6,504 crores approx, as per Bollywood Shaadis.

He is the Chairman of Yash Raj Films, the biggest film studio in the country. According to reports, Yash Raj Films has a net worth of more than INR 10,000 crores. This number comes from the fact that back in 2009, Disney wanted to acquire 49% stake in the company at INR 2500 crores. This made the company valuation at INR 5,000 crores. When this number gets adjusted for inflation, the company valuation stands at this number in 2023.

According to reports, Aditya Chopra also earns a monthly salary of INR 36 crores, which is one of his major income sources. He also owns assets worth thousands of crores. This includes three bungalows in Juhu and a house in Navi Mumbai worth INR 8 crores. He also owns a bunch of luxury cars and all of these contribute to Aditya Chopra’s net worth.

Aditya Chopra’s career

Having started his career quite early as an assistant director at the age of 18, he assisted his father Yash Chopra in films like Chandni, Lamhe and Darr. At the age of 23, he made his first film as an independent filmmaker. No points for guessing the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema. Yes, it was the record-breaking blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. The film won all possible awards that year.

His next stint came five years later with Mohabbatein in 2000, which became monumental for a bunch of reasons. It marked Amitabh Bachchan’s comeback. It was also one of the highest grossing films of the year and was a musical hit.

Later, he made Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, wherein he launched Anushka Sharma and Befikre in 2016, where he forayed into the genre of young romance.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy screenshot from The Romantics trailer