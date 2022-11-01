A look at the glitzy details of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s impressive net worth

One of the biggest names in Bollywood has a fortune that’s as impressive as her filmography. Here’s looking at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth and assets.

Touted as one of the world’s most beautiful women, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found herself in the headlines ever since she was first crowned Miss World in 1994. Her acting career – which features over 45 films – has been illustrious, with blockbuster hits like Ponniyin Selvan (2022), Guzaarish (2010), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Guru (2007), and Iruvar (1997). Her work ethic translated into her being chosen as the first Indian actor to feature in the Cannes Film Festival jury.

Add to this a string of advertisements with the most luxurious brands and appearances in international talk shows and her life is glamorous to say the least. Despite this, the actress keeps her private life on the down low. In fact, there aren’t too many reports on her wealth. Here’s looking at what we know about the Padma Shri awardee’s investments and assets.

Aishwarya Rai: Net Worth

A 2022 report by Times of India estimates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth to be at about US$ 100 million (Rs 828 crores approximately). This could possibly be attributed to her career in the film industry, brand deals, and investments.

Fees per film, including Ponniyin Selvan

A report by The Hindustan Times notes that the actress is one of the highest paid in the industry – taking home as much as Rs 10 crore per movie. This includes the 500-crore budget film Ponniyin Selvan that was a massive hit at the box office.

Brand endorsements

Aishwarya’s first ever brand deal – Indian Express reports – was in 1992 for a brand called Krupa Kreations. She was paid Rs 1,500 for the same. Today, she’s the face of some of the most luxurious names – L’Oréal, Longines, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Titan, LUX, Nakshatra Diamond Jewellery, Lodha Group, Palmolive, Cadbury, Fuji Films, Kalyan Jewellers, TTK Prestige Group, De Beers Diamonds, and more. Reportedly, she charges upwards of Rs 6 crores for a day’s commitment. International Business Times places her annual income from endorsements at Rs 80 to 90 crore. These make up the majority of her earnings.

Investments and luxury assets

Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan, which puts her in the same home as Bollywood royalty Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The family bungalow named Jalsa is a sprawling 100 crore (approx.) property that’s located in Juhu, Mumbai.

The couple also owns a villa in Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates Dubai which reportedly costs about Rs 16 crore and a luxury 5,500 square feet apartment in Bandra-Kurla Complex that’s about Rs 20 crore approximately. That aside, she owns several luxury cars – Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz S500, Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe, Lexus LX 570, and more! These collectively cost about Rs 18 crores approximately.

She’s also made a string of smart investments, especially in startups. Most recently – The Economic Times reports – this involves Rs 5 crore healthtech startup Possible which helps people lead a healthy lifestyle by managing weight and nutrition. She’s also an angel investor in Ambee – putting in a crore of her fortune in the Bengaluru-based environmental startup that uses data to measure factors like air quality.

No surprises why the global superstar is known to be one of, if not the, richest Indian actresses.

Feature and hero images: Courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan