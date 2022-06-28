Akash Ambani net worth: A look at the lavish lifestyle of Jio’s new chairman

India’s leading business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced his resignation from the board of Reliance Jio. He will be handing over the reins to elder son Akash Ambani. Here’s a look at the net worth of the new chairman.

Akash Ambani’s net worth and assets

According to StarSunFolded, Akash’s net worth stood at USD 40.1 billion (over INR 2.9 lakh crore) as of December 2020. Filling in his father’s shoes may well be hard for Akash but the bright youngster has already made his own name as one of the most successful Indian entrepreneurs. He has been at the helm of Jio, Reliance Industry’s telecom arm and India’s leading mobile network operator. Being the grandson of the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani, Akash is blessed with a natural business acumen.

A graduate of Brown University with a major in Economics, Akash has been the driving force behind the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio’s 4G proposition. He has been leading the key acquisitions made by Jio for the last few years. He is also involved in developing new technologies and capabilities at Reliance Industries, such as Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning, and blockchain.

In the role of chairman, Akash will be expected to work towards the development of cutting-edge technology and innovation that will add to the digital ecosystem of the company. He will be tasked with ensuring that technology becomes more accessible to people, including the marginalised sections of society.

Born with a silver spoon

Akash is the richest Indian son, thanks to his father’s massive wealth, which stands at USD 9,300 crores. According to the Forbes rich list, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth stood at $104.4 billion in June 2022. He is the sixth richest person in the world currently.

Akash Ambani’s palatial house

Akash lives with his family in their skyscraper mansion Antilia. It is touted as one of the largest private homes in the world. With 27 stories, three helipads, nine elevators, a 50-seat theatre, and a garage that can house 168 cars, Antilia is one of the most elaborate homes in India. The Ambanis also have terrace gardens, swimming pools, a spa, and health centre, a temple, and a snow room in their house. According to magicbricks.com, the house costs INR 15,000 crores.

An enviable car collection

The Ambanis have an envious collection of premium luxury cars. These include McLaren, Cadillac, Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, armoured Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Aston Martin, to name a few. Recently, Mukesh Ambani had also bought The Rolls Royce Cullinan, his most-expensive car ever.

The most valuable IPL franchise

Even though Mumbai Indians is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the real driving force behind the team is his son Akash and wife Neeta Ambani. The sheer passion with which Akash manages the team has been beautifully depicted in the popular Netflix docuseries titled Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians. With a net worth of USD 1.3 billion and five IPL wins, Mumbai Indians are the richest and most successful IPL franchise in the history of the tournament.

All images: Courtesy Getty Images