Akshata Murthy net worth: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s wife has wealth over Rs 5,900 crore

She has an estimated wealth of Rs 5,956 crores (USD 721 million) which was more than the late Queen Elizabeth II’s approximate wealth. She is also the director of at least three companies – Catamaran Ventures, Digme Fitness and the New & Lingwood. Moreover, she is the daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy – we’re talking about Akshata Murthy, the current first lady of Britain. Let’s look at Akshata Murthy’s net worth.

Murthy came under spotlight after she served tea and biscuits to journalists while Rishi Sunak had launched his bid for the UK PM’s post a few months ago. While her act was praised, the price of the tea set came into question, and her move was dubbed as tone deaf.

Akshata Murthy net worth

A larger proportion of Akshata Murthy’s wealth comes from her 0.9 per cent stake in Infosys – the Indian software giant. As per several reports, the 42-year-old holds 3.89 crore shares of the company. If we are to go by Infosys’ share price as of Oct 27, 2022, Murthy has an approximate wealth of Rs 5,927 crores. Apart from holding Infosys shares and stake, Murthy has other entities from which she earns a fair share.

Catamaran Ventures

The venture capital and equity firm, which was funded by Narayan Murthy, employs 15 people in India and has holdings worth more than $1 billion (Rs 8, 229 crores approx.). Murthy is the director at Catamaran Ventures since 2013. The firm focuses on local brands that require management expertise, capital, as well as network partners to grow tactically.

New & Lingwood

Since 2017, Murthy has been the director of this heritage outfitter company. As per reports, she apparently stepped down from her role as director in February this year. However, nothing concrete can be said about the same. New & Lingwood reportedly outfitted students of Eton College.

Digme

A fitness company based in London, Digme offers fitness programmes at studios and homes in Covent Garden, Bank, Moorgate, and Richmond. Murthy, who has served as Digme’s director since 2017, owns a 4.4 per cent stake in the company.

Akshata Murthy education

Akshata Murthy is a graduate from Claremont McKenna College in California with a degree in French and Economics. She also has an MBA degree from Stanford University. In 2007 she had set up her own business, Akshata Designs, which celebrated Indian culture. The business was shut down after operating for three years.

Conclusion

While Akshata Murthy has been under the radar for a lot of controversies in the past and has donned many roles, it is will be interesting to see her stepping in the role of UK’s first lady now.

Hero Image: Courtesy rishisunakmp/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons