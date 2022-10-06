Bollywood’s rising and shining star: Alia Bhatt’s net worth and other assets

She is the recipient of the prestigious TIME 100 Impact Award 2022; she has her Hollywood debut lined up and she just launched her own maternity clothing brand. Well, any guesses? She is the one and only Alia Bhatt. From being mocked and trolled during the beginning of her career to being hailed as the one top-rated stars in Bollywood, Alia has sure changed the trajectory of her stupendous journey. According to financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps, Alia Bhatt’s net worth stands at USD 68.1 million (Rs 557 crores). Much of her net worth comes from her films, endorsements and the businesses she owns. Reportedly, the Raazi actor charges Rs 15 crores approximately per film.

While making magnanimous strides in her professional life, the actor is basking in love in her personal life also. Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra actor hosted a grand baby shower on October 6 at her residence. The entire Kapoor and Bhatt khandaan along with Alia’s closest friends attended the baby shower. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni even shared adorable Instagram posts. Here, check them out.

The many shades of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The actor is surely an unstoppable force, and she only aims to make it bigger and better in the future. Thanks to her list of growing Instagram followers and endorsements, Alia Bhatt’s net worth keeps soaring each day. Here are some of the ventures of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor that makes her stand tall.

The businesswoman

Alia recently announced the launch of her maternity line. For the uninitiated, the actor already has her own clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma which she launched in 2020. What started as sustainable child wear brand with a mere 150 options, offered nearly 800 styles on its website until October 2021. It is now a Rs 150 crore business which is growing by the day.

Not just that, the actor also has a production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia’s recent outing Darlings which garnered rave reviews by audience and critics alike was produced under the same banner.

Apart from these, Alia Bhatt also owns shares in e-commerce company Nykaa. As per reports, Alia had invested Rs 4.95 crores in the company in July 2020. She has a stake in fashion startup, StyleCracker, a styling platform which was founded in 2013

Alia is also environment conscious and focusses a lot on sustainable choices. Hence, she has backed a D2C company called Phool.co which collects floral wastes and recycles it into incense products. The company is animal-friendly also and has developed ‘fleather’, an alternative to animal leather.

Hero and Featured Images: aliaabhatt/Instagram