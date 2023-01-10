A look at Anupam Mittal’s net worth: Businesses, properties, swanky cars and more

Shark Tank India has gained immense popularity in no time. Currently in its second season, the sharks are back this season to make dreams come true. One of the sharks on the panel is Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com. Today we are going to look at Anupam Mittal’s net worth and fortune, that makes him one of the richest people in India.

Anupam Mittal gave India’s age-old matchmaking and arranged marriage culture a digital twist when he started Shaadi.com back in 1996, when internet usage in India was still new and niche. The age-old practice of making matches and setting up arranged marriages in India got revolutionised with the launch of a website that lists out millions of profiles of singles who are looking to tying the knot the traditional way, with a modern twist. A great businessman and an angel investor, here’s a look at Anupam Mittal’s net worth.

Anupam Mittal net worth

One of the most fun sharks on the show, Anupam Mittal’s net worth is a whopping INR 15,000 crores. Thanks to the popularity of his business and the ever-increasing viewership of Shark Tank India, Mittal’s wealth has been on the rise as well.

Anupam Mittal businesses

Apart from Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal owns other brands as well. He is the Founder and CEO of People Group, which handles brands like the video app Mauj and the online real estate platform Makaan.

An angel investor, Anupam Mittal has investments in more than 65 companies, most of which are startups. Some of the businesses he has invested in are Sapience Analytics, Interactive Avenues, Cafe Zoe, Big Basket, Ketto, Druva,TaxSpanner, Pretty Secrets, Peel Works, FarEye, Prop Tiger and more.

Anupam Mittal’s South Mumbai house

As Anupam Mittal’s net worth amounts to thousands of crores, his house stands a true testimony to that. He lives with his wife and daughter at the Mehr-Naz housing society in Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai. His house is estimated at INR 15 crores.

Anupam Mittal’s car collection

With great wealth comes an impressive car collection too. Here are some of the supercars owned by the Shaadi.com founder.

Lamborghini Huracan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@anupammittal.me)

This is the same car in which Anupam Mittal made his entry in Shark Tank. With a cost of over INR 3 crores, this is the fastest and one of the most expensive cars that contributes to Anupam Mittal’s net worth.

Mercedes Benz S-Class

A swanky S-class, this is the epitome of luxury in the Indian market. Powered by a 3.0-litre L6 diesel engine and a 3.0-litre L6 petrol engine with a 48 V mild hybrid system, the Mercedes S-class starts at a price range of INR 1.6 crores.

Audi S5

A common sight on the roads of Mumbai, an Audi S5 is a representation of power and class. The on-road price in Mumbai starts from INR 1.1 crores, and it’s one of the cars gracing the garage of Anupam Mittal’s South Mumbai home.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram