Meet Sargam Koushal, Mrs World 2022 who hails from Jammu

21 years later, the Mrs. India World crown has come to India, courtesy Sargam Koushal. Beating 63 countries, Koushal bagged the prestigious title, which was presented by Mrs World 2021, Shaylyn Ford of the US at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on December 17. Here’s all you need to know about the woman of the hour.

As Koushal won the title of Mrs. India World after more than two decades, the official Instagram handle of the Mrs India pageant shared the news with the caption, “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” The last time the crown came home was back in 2001, when Aditi Govitrikar won the title. This time, the pageant titles were followed by Mrs. Polynesia as the first runner-up, and Mrs. Canada as the second runner-up. The pride of the nation at the moment, let’s find out all about Sargam Koushal.

All you need to know about Mrs. India World Sargam Koushal

Born in Jammu, India, 32-year-old Sargam Koushal went to Presentation Convent Sr. Secondary School and later on went to study English Literature at Jammu University. A woman of many talents, she is a professional model, painter and a content writer. Previously, she has also worked as a teacher in Visakhapatnam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. India Inc (@mrsindiainc)

Married in 2018, Koushal’s husband is an Indian Navy Officer. She said “I met a wonderful man and we share a beautiful life. We make each other better people. He’s been my strength and my backbone.”

Earlier this year in June, she participated in and won the Mrs. India beauty pageant, where the finals were judged by a prestigious panel of Mohammad Azharuddin, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Govitrikar, Vivek Oberoi and couture designer Masumi Mewawalla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. India Inc (@mrsindiainc)

After winning the title, she revealed that her father, a retired banker, always saw potential in her and she credited her win to her father. Her father told her, “You’re different, I see it in your eyes. You’re meant for greater things in life. Things that people wish to achieve, but don’t have the courage to. You have that courage in your heart and the fire in your belly.”

Launched in 1984, Mrs. World is the first ever beauty pageant for married women.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram