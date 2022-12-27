The rise and fall of the banking sector titan, Chanda Kochhar

Everybody knows her and now everybody knows the case. We are talking about the much-appreciated and decorated woman banker, the former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar. On Friday, 23 December, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar as part of its alleged money laundering investigation case involving the ICICI Bank and the Videocon Group.

Why is Chanda Kocchar being dragged to prison?

The crisis started in 2016 when a whistle-blower solicited an inquiry into the dealings between ICICI Bank, Videocon Group and NuPower Renewables. At that time in 2010, NuPower Renewables was promoted by Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar. The allegations were not paid much heed until 2012 when the topic resurfaced with a much higher intensity.

The investigation suggested that Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot’s subsidiary company invested INR 64 crores in NuPower in 2010. The proprietorship of the company was transferred to Deepak Kochhar later. It was repositioned to his trust for INR 9 lahks. The transfer took place after Videocon Group received a loan of INR 3,250 crores from ICICI Bank in 2012 which was sanctioned by Chanda Kochhar. This irked the media and the government, leading to the bank to appoint a panel headed by retired Supreme Court Judge B.N. Srikrishna to look into the matter.

What happened next?

Chanda Kochhar went on leave till the probe was completed. Sandeep Bakhshi was appointed as the chief operating officer to run the show. And before the panel could submit its findings, Kochhar decided to call it quits. The sudden move indicated her involvement in the alleged fraud.

When did Chandha Kochhar start at ICICI?

Kochar was a favourite of the then group chairman KV Kamath. She joined ICICI in 1984 as a management trainee when the bank was just an infrastructure lender. She played an important part in ICICI Limited’s conversion into a retail-focused lender when it turned into a commercial bank and established itself as ICICI Bank in the early 1990s.

ICICI’s expansion under Kochhar

Between 2006-2007, she led the bank’s corporate and international banking business. In 2009, she was appointed as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding the larger-than-life Kamath. Shikha Sharma (former Axis Bank chief), who was senior to her in ranking, exited after her appointment. At 47, she became the youngest CEO and the first woman to head a central Indian bank.

Padma Bhushan for Chanda Kochhar

Kochhar garnered a series of awards during her reign. She was mentioned on the ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list by Forbes International for seven successive years. She was also named in the ‘Most Powerful Women in the Business’ list by Fortune India for five consecutive years. The UPA Government awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s highest civilian award, to Kochhar in 2010 for her accomplishments in the field of business.

Kochhar was a role model for many Indian women, especially those working in the corporate sector. “She was the face of a movement that encouraged women entrepreneurs. Her downfall has done immeasurable harm to Indian chief executives, especially women business leaders,” Gurcharan Das, author and former chief executive of Procter & Gamble India, had once told BBC.

The fall of Kochhar

Despite her sudden exit from her position as ICICI CEO and the initial support from the bank, Kochhar could never pull herself out of the Videocon’s chaos. ICICI Bank had then said it would treat her resignation as a “termination for cause” and refuse to provide pension benefits.

Deepak Kochhar initially claimed that the accusations were all “false”. He had told India Today TV, “Where is the conflict of interest? ICICI Bank will have a relationship with all top corporates in India. If I can’t touch any corporate who deals with ICICI, is it fair to me? Can I function like this? I am a Bajaj MBA and a Harvard alumnus. I am an educated professional. Should I sit at home just because my wife is the CEO of ICICI?”

The arrest

The former ICICI CEO and her husband were summoned before the Mumbai special court by the CBI on Saturday, 24 December. Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman of the Videocon Group, was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation today, 26 December. As per reports, a senior officer confirmed that she cleared a loan for Videocon Group of Companies.

The CBI had also named Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy ANI