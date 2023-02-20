All about Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin CEO likely to run for US president in 2024

facebook
20 Feb 2023

By now, you probably might have already heard about Vivek Ramaswamy in the news. The US-based conservative entrepreneur came into the limelight after billionaire investor, Bill Ackman declared that he “will run for POTUS and win!” The Indian-American Republican is likely to announce his bid to contest the 2024 United States presidential election very soon.

Vivek Ramaswamy will reportedly be contesting for the elections along with Republican Nikki Haley (Nimrat Randhawa), who recently launched her campaign last week in February. Bill Ackman believes that the country is “ready” for Ramaswamy’s message. “He is young, smart, talented and will attract the centre to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say,” Ackman said in a tweet.

So who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Well, he is a successful entrepreneur and the best-selling author of Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam. The book was published in 2021 and The New Yorker anointed the conservative entrepreneur as the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” Let’s get to know him a little more and learn about his net worth, his Indian roots and more.

Meet Vivek Ramaswamy, owner of the pharmaceutical research firm Roivant Sciences

The 37-year-old entrepreneur was raised in Cincinnati. The New Yorker reveals that his father worked as an engineer and a patent attorney at General Electric. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist. Ramaswamy enrolled himself at Harvard for an undergrad degree in biology. He then earned a law degree from Yale. He got into the business of creating medicines and was also investing in biotech.

His career graph and opening of his pharmaceutical research firm

Vivek Ramaswamy new book
Vivek Ramaswamy’s new book

After completing his graduation, the young lad started his own pharmaceutical research firm called Roivant Sciences in 2014. According to The New Yorker, the company earns millions in revenue. He also serves as the executive chairman of Strive, which is an asset management company that endeavours to induce businesses to avoid politics and social issues.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth

Vivek Ramaswamy is an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) cynic. You will often see him talk about the dangers of “wokeism” and share his insights on socially-responsible investing. “The threat of being labelled a “racist” has created a new culture of fear in our country – fear of losing your job, fear of your kids getting a bad grade, fear of becoming a pariah,” said Ramaswamy in a speech shared by Ackman. Mint reports that his net worth is worth US $500 million, which as per reports, is adequate to seed his campaign for the elections.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s prep for the 2024 elections


While Ramaswamy has not yet made an official announcement yet, media reports suggest that he has already started his preparations for the elections. He has launched test runs and fact-finding missions in the US State of Iowa. He has also been addressing multiple events and talking about his agendas. According to Politico, he is trying to figure out whether his agendas have any kind of political currency with Republican politicians, business leaders and farmers.

