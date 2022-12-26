What makes Mukesh Ambani the successful businessman that he is

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., Mukesh Ambani, needs no introduction. The second richest businessman in Asia and the eighth richest in the world, Ambani has taken his company to great heights ever since he took over in 2004 after his father’s sudden demise. From retail to banking services, Reliance and its sister company, Jio, have taken over several businesses and are currently on top of their game. However, you’d be surprised to know that the most successful businessman in India, Mukesh Ambani, did not even complete his education when he was young.

Ambani joined his father’s company in 1981. By this time, Reliance had already expanded, now also dealing in refining and petrochemicals, products and services in the retail and telecommunications industries. In 2002, Mukesh’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani, died after suffering a second stroke. Mukesh and his younger brother, Anil Ambani got into a dispute as their father left no will for the distribution of the empire. Their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, intervened to resolve the matter. She split the company into two, with Ambani receiving control of Reliance Industries Limited and Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited. And rest as they say is history. Undoubtedly, his father’s vision where he believed real-life experiences are more important than education did produce desirable results.

What are Mukesh Ambani’s educational qualifications?

Mukesh Ambani was very young when his father moved back to India from Yemen. He started his own business of spices and soon shifted his focus to the textile business. While his business was expanding, Mukesh was enrolled in a school in Mumbai. While the family had expanded the business and Dhirubhai Ambani had transformed into one of India’s most celebrated business magnates, the family stayed very grounded in many aspects of their life.

Mukesh Ambani’s education: School, college and more

Ambani attended the Hill Grange High School at Pedder Road, Mumbai. His brother also went to the same school. During his schooling years, he met Anand Jain, who later became his close associate. After his secondary schooling, Mukesh studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

After his stint at Xavier’s College, Ambani was enrolled in the Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, where he received a BE degree in chemical engineering. After his graduation, he took admission for an MBA at Stanford University.

A break in Mukesh Ambani’s education

Mukesh Ambani did not finish his studies and moved back to India in 1980 to help his father build Reliance. His father believed that real-life skills were attained through experiences and not by sitting in a classroom. Dhirubhai Ambani, hence, called his son back to the country without completing his education to take command of a yarn manufacturing project in his company.

The business tycoon was once quoted saying, “Until my father brought me into Reliance, I was pretty sure that I wanted to study in a U.S. university: hopefully, a little bit of time, either work at the World Bank or teach as a professor.”

His achievements

Ever since his takeover, Mukesh Ambani has added more and more value to the company. He redirected Reliance’s focus from textiles to polyester fibre and later into petrochemicals. He was also responsible for the creation of 51 new, world-class manufacturing facilities with diverse technologies. This helped the business expand at a faster rate. Reliance Infocomm Limited was also formed by Ambani. Now known as Reliance Communications Limited, Anil Ambani looks over this subsidiary company now.

The company now deals in five major segments including exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications. Reliance is ranked among the ‘Fortune Global 500’ companies. It is India’s most valuable company by market value. Apart from this, in 2008, Reliance also bought a cricket team, Mumbai Indians, worth US $111.9 million (INR 984 crores approx) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Other accomplishments

Mukesh Ambani’s success made him land a position on the board of directors of Bank of America Corporation and the International Advisory Board of the Council on Foreign Relations. He served as the chairman of the Board of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) as well.

4G was introduced to India by Mukesh Ambani. His company, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, popularly known as Jio was able to set up the digital infrastructure of the 4G network in September 2016. He ranked among the Fortune magazine’s ‘50 Greatest Leaders of 2018′, and according to Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani’s net worth is estimated at US $93.8 billion ( INR 7.8 lakh crore) in 2022.

Mukesh Ambani’s future plans

The business magnate has already laid out his succession plans. His older twins Akash and Isha Ambani will lead Reliance Industries Ltd.’s telecommunications and retail ventures respectively while his youngest son, Anant, will take over the new energy business.

Hero Image: Courtesy Money Sharma/AFP