CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain replaces Ashneer Grover as the new shark in Shark Tank Season 2

Eponyms of American TV shows have a way with the Indian audience. From Bigg Boss to Dancing With The Stars, reality shows that have been a hit overseas are the viewers’ popular choice here at home. On that note, we look at one such show which hit the right chord with the audience on a macro entrepreneurial level – Shark Tank India. The first instalment which was a sleeper hit is being renewed for a second season and boy everyone is looking forward to it. Shark Tank Season 2 has already become a talk of the town with one shark making the most noise and that is Amit Jain. He has replaced Ashneer Grover has some large shoes to fill considering how the latter was among one of the audiences’ favourite judges.

Ashneer Grover who previously appeared on the show will not be gracing the second chapter of this entrepreneurial based reality show. Grover was embroiled in a series of controversial affairs ranging from siphoning of funds to resigning from BharatPe, following his stint on the show’s first season.

Amit Jain is the Chief Executive Officer and the co-founder of CarDekho, an online e-commerce website that helps people buy or sell cars. Jain created quite a buzz after the promos for Shark Tank India’s second season was unveiled a few days back. And since then, everyone is keen on finding a tad bit more about the new shark who has hopped on this enterprising bandwagon.

Here’s what we know about the CarDekho co-founder so far.

Amit Jain: The new shark on the block

Amit Jain is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Hailing from Jaipur, Jain completed his initially schooling from Saint Xavier’s School in the city before graduating from the premier engineering college.

Before founding CarDekho along with his brother, Jain worked as a software engineer with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). However, Jain didn’t continue there long enough. He later joined a software company called Trilogy in Texas and worked as a senior associate. Post that, he teamed up with his brother and launched GirnarSoft, an IT service management company. It was later in 2008 that Amit Jain and his brother got to launching CarDekho properly.

A close look at Amit Jain’s LinkedIn profile and you’d be able to tell the hustler he’s been. He seems to swear by Winston Churchill’s quote – “Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts”, according to his social networking site which kind of speaks about his entrepreneurial journey.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy LinkedIn