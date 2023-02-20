A look at Anil Kapoor’s ‘Jhakkas’ net worth & expensive things he owns

The coolest daddy in B-town, Anil Kapoor is all the rage right now. His new show titled The Night Manager just released on Disney+ Hotstar, and the actor is getting quite some love for his dynamic role in the series. By now, the Lamhe actor has been a part of more than 100 films and shows. Each iconic movie that Anil Kapoor has been a part of has majorly added to his net worth.

Anil Kapoor gained prominence in the 80s by doing films like Meri Jung, Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and Parinda. He continued to experiment with his roles and gave the audience some very memorable performances over all these years.

In The Night Manager, the actor essays the role of a notorious arms dealer. Within a few hours of its release, the show became the talk of the town. Everybody is talking about Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil’s camaraderie, and have liked the series so far. The show’s success will also now contribute to Anil Kapoor’s rich acting legacy and his net worth. Here’s looking at his whopping net worth and all the expensive things he owns.

From swanky cars to lavish properties

Anil Kapoor has been a part of the film industry for over 40 years now. In 2002, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor expanded his love for films and started producing movies. His first movie as a producer was Badhaai Ho Badhaai. The actor has been a part of many cult classic movies and is a recipient of several accolades including two National Film Awards.

Malang actor’s net worth

Anil Kapoor is one of the greatest, finest, and most handsome-looking veteran stars in Bollywood. According to reports, his net worth is approximately INR 134 crores. The net worth of Anil Kapoor has seen a rise of about 35 per cent over the past few years. He is also one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

Anil Kapoor’s income from films

The Lajja actor earns an estimated annual salary of INR 12 crores every year. His monthly salary reportedly sums up to INR 1 crore. He charges approximately INR 2 crores per movie.

Earnings from brand endorsements and his production house

The actor’s brand endorsement fee is around INR 55 lakhs. He is associated with brands like Spotify, Cred, Malabar Gold and Diamond, Licious, Ariel, Scott Eyewear and more. The actor has produced 9 films during his career including Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. He earns a hefty amount from this venture as well.

His luxurious properties across the globe

An India Today report suggested that Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu is worth INR 30 crores. He also owns a modest two-bedroom apartment in Dubai. The flat is reportedly located at Al Furjan, near Discovery Gardens. When his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, was studying in California, he also bought a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Orange County for him. He also has a house in Mayfair, London, located just a few minutes away from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s apartment in Notting Hill.

His gorgeous fleet of cars

Anil Kapoor has some of the most expensive rides parked in his garage. Starting with his BMW luxury car which is worth INR 1.45 crores, he also owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. The other cars owned by him include a Porsche, a Bentley, a Jaguar, and an Audi.

All Images: Courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram