A look at the car collection of former Shark Tank India’s judge Ashneer Grover

After the release of the first season of Shark Tank India, the judges drew a lot of attention. More and more people were interested to know about their lifestyles, their businesses, car collection and more. Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe, was one of the most followed judges from the show. And while he is not returning for a new season of the reality show, people are always curious to know little details about Ashneer Grover and his lifestyle, real estate, car collection and more.

For those who don’t know Ashneer Grover yet, he was one of the toughest ones to impress on Shark Tank India. Talking about his personal life, Ashneer is married and has two kids. The BharatPe founder loves to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and is fond of cars. He owns a fleet of swanky expensive cars including a Mercedes Maybach, Porsche Cayman and more.

Here’s the impressive car collection of Ashneer Grover

Mercedes Maybach S650

One of the many luxurious cars parked in his garage is the Mercedes Maybach S650 sedan. The car is priced at INR 2.5 crores. Powered by a 4.0 litre V8 Biturbo petrol engine, the car can generate 469 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The car also has a customised number plate which has been changed to his name ‘Ashneer G’.

Audi A6

Another luxurious car owned by the Shark Tank India judge is the Audi A6. The Audi A6 is limited to a petrol engine with a BS-VI emission-compliant 2.0-litre petrol in the 45TFSI guise. Its engine yields 245bhp/370Nm and is coupled with a seven-speed S-Tronic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The cost of the car starts from INR 59.84 lakhs.

Mercedes Benz GLS 350

Ashneer Grover’s swanky car collection also includes a Mercedes Benz GLS 350. The supercar is powered by 3.0-litre with both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol model generates 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque, while the diesel one provides 325bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The car also has a 9G-Tronic with a 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system. The car is priced at INR 88.18 lakhs.

Porsche Cayman

Another stellar car in Ashneer Grover’s collection is a Porsche Cayman. The entry-level model from the German-based carmaker is one of the finest two-door sports cars available in India. The car produces 320 Bhp and 370 Nm of torque from a 3.4-litre NA flat-six engine. The price of the car starts from INR 1.32 crores.

Shark Tank India returns with a new season

While Ashneer Grover will not be returning for the second season of Shark Tank India, the new judge panel will include Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Piyush Bansal. All set to premiere on January 2, 2023, Shark Tank India will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9.00 pm.

