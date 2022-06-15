Ashneer Grover thinking about third unicorn after BharatPe and Grofers

Entrepreneur and investor Ashneer Grover indicated that he is planning to start a 3rd unicorn in a tweet celebrating his 40th birthday on 14 June.

“Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn,” Grover wrote in the tweet.

He did not elaborate on what type of business he is planning to start or which sector he is going to focus on.

Grover’s announcement comes less than two months after he told an Indian daily that he wants to do business with his own wealth.

“I don’t want to go to the investors again,” he told The Tribune on 30 April, indicating that he wishes to start his own venture using his own money.

Ashneer Grover and his unicorn creations

A unicorn is defined as a start-up which has a valuation of over USD 1 billion. The term was coined in 2013 by venture capitalist Aileen Lee. India has over 100 unicorns, spanning everything from tech to e-commerce.

The two unicorns that Grover helped set-up are BharatPe and Grofers — both of which gained unicorn status in 2021.

A bitter tussle with BharatPe

Grover is a former managing director BharatPe and was its co-founder. He resigned after months of an acrimonious tussle with the board earlier in 2022. The company then stripped him of all positions, accusing him and his family of financial irregularities.

Grover said in his resignation letter that he is being “vilified and treated in the most disgraceful manner,” adding that the company’s investors treated the founders as “slaves.”

Before he co-founded BharatPe, Grover was the Chief Financial Officer at grocery delivery service Grofers. The company is now known as Blinkit.

An alumni of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, Grover also has experience working as an investment banker.

Grover recently appeared on television as one of the seven investors in the first season of business reality show Shark Tank India (2021-2022).

The other investors on the show were Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

