Who is Babil Khan? All you need to know about late Irrfan Khan’s son

Making his debut as an actor in Netflix’s recent release Qala, late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is the man of the moment. While he stole the show with his acting prowess in the film, he made quite a splash at the Qala screening too, with his stylish outing. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, Varun Grover, Tasveer Kamil and Swastika Mukherjee, Qala is set in Kolkata in the 1930s and chronicles the life of the titular character Qala, one of the most popular playback singers in the city. While her future is bright and loaded with possibilities, her toxic relationship with her mother keeps haunting her, even when she is at the zenith of her success. The arrival of a new singer Jagan, played by Khan, turns her life around as he gets between the mother-daughter dynamic. Qala, released on December 1, is directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. While Babil Khan earned accolades for his performance, let’s take a look at who he is.

All you need to know about Babil Khan

Born on May 15, 1990 in a Muslim family, Khan was raised with secular values by his parents Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. After finishing his early education at Tridha School in Mumbai, he moved to London to pursue an Arts degree in films at the University of Westminster.

His first tryst with Bollywood goes back to 2017 as a camera assistant for Irrfan Khan’s film Qarib Qarib Single. Apart from his love for films, he is also fond of music and his Instagram feed is proof. He often posts covers of famous songs and his compositions on Instagram, needless to say, is loved by one and all.

He has also been roped in for YRF’s OTT film, The Railway Men starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma. The show pays tribute to the heroes who saved thousands of lives during the Bhopal Gas tragedy.

In an exclusive interview with Times of India talking about his career his films, Babil Khan said, “I am not planning at all. I want to explore. So planning and exploring can’t happen at the same time. I think I want to explore, I want to take life as it comes and I want to do everything – I want to do masala commercial films, explore that as well and do it well. I want to give my entire being to a character and do slice-of-life drama. I want to try, and explore every kind of genre in films.”

