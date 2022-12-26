Entering 2023 single? These 10 dating apps in India will help you find your partner soon

Online dating is no longer a new phenomenon. However, after the pandemic, this is one area that’s set to boom. As people go out more, one will definitely want a partner to experience new things. And if you’re single, these dating apps in India will help you find your significant other – no matter your gender or orientation.

Over the years, there has been a shift in the way people meet partners. From lifelong commitment to exploring the dating scene, the relationship scenario has changed quite a lot. Earlier, matches were made in person or via brokers and matrimonial websites – now, youngsters are taking a more informal approach and finding partners online, through dating apps.

Now, as the world opens up even more after the pandemic and travelling becomes increasingly simpler, it’s time for singles to hit the dating market again. So, if you’re looking to find love in 2023, these dating apps in India will provide you with the perfect platform to begin your journey. Happy swiping!

Dating apps in India to download for a shot at love

Tinder

Probably among the most popular online dating sites, Tinder has been around for over a decade now (but has been in India since 2016). The app helps people of all genders and sexual orientations to find love, and has seen quite a few (read, many) success stories over the years!

The app has an easy-to-use interface and provides complete privacy protection. This is not all – the app comes with a huge database of filters to be able to access matches that suit what you are looking for in a partner. Not only that – paid subscriptions such as Plus, Gold and Platinum unlock features, unlimited matches and a video chat option, too.

OKCupid

OKCupid has been around since 2004. What earlier started out as a social media platform is among the most popular dating apps in India today. With ample success stories that culminated into lifelong unions, it’s safe to say that OKCupid is one of the dating apps in India that will help you find love no matter where you are.

One of the best features of the app is that it shows you matches based on your location or your geological preferences. Not only that, the app is largely free of advertisements, allowing you to focus on the task at hand – i.e., finding the perfect match for you. You can also block a user or report them in case they sound or behave disrespectful. OKCupid also has a paid version that lets you unlock a lot more features. This is not all – the app asks users a bunch of questions, which helps narrow down matches to the most relevant ones based on your similarities and dissimilarities.

Hinge

Hinge was launched in 2012, and is created for people who want to connect with like-minded individuals over just their physical appearance. The app learns more about you and your type based on your likes, interests and pictures, and sends you potential matches on the basis of the same. You can also opt for the paid version of the app.

The app has robust, in-depth profiles of its users, allowing you to make an informed decision when you’re matching with someone. This is not all – the app claims to be designed for long-term relationships, with the tagline ‘designed to be deleted’, telling its users that it’s not for someone seeking casual relationships. What’s more, before you meet a person in real life, you can opt for a video date with them.

Bumble

Launched in 2014, Bumble entered the Indian dating market in 2018. The app, founded by a woman (Whitney Wolfe Herd) encourages women to take the lead and make the first move when it comes to initiating the conversation. This makes it a relatively safer space for women as well as queer, who are looking for potential matches.

Being the only app that allows women to take charge, it guarantees a lot more privacy than other platforms. This is not all – the 24-hour texting window when you match with someone allows you to only select those you’re genuinely interested in, as it creates a sense of urgency. This is not all – even without a premium subscription, you can undo accidental swipes (upto three undos in every two hours). You can also rematch with the people with whom your match has expired. This is not all – if you are looking for friends and not romantic relationships, you can check out the BFF section instead.

Happn

Happn launched in 2014, and in India, it had actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. What has been the USP of this dating app in India is that it helps you connect with users who have crossed your paths. This is what makes the app a truly interesting one to use.

Happn shows the location as well as the number of times a user (your match) has crossed your path. You can also protect your privacy by turning off location tracking. The app also allows you to send voice notes, which helps you verify the identity of your match. Not only that, you can star users to categorise them and making them feel special. What’s more, the app makes it tough for scammers to create fake profiles.

TrulyMadly

Launched in 2016, TrulyMadly has its roots in India, and thus it understands the Indian market a lot better than other apps. Apart from matching with potential partners, you can also have friends recommend you to people, which only increases your trust score (as well as your match’s).

The app places immense importance on privacy and has several verification processes to be able to navigate and filter out fake or dodgy profiles. Not only that, TryluMadly has a number of questions and quizzes that allows for easy ice-breaking sessions. You can also see the trust scores of your matches, which increases the app’s credibility. Not only that, the app does not allow taking screenshots to be able to protect privacy of its users.

Aisle

Aisle was launched in 2014, and is among the dating apps in India that have been created within the country. The platform lets you build genuine connections. Aisle allows you to find connections from across the world, focussing on the fact that love transcends boundaries.

What makes Aisle unique is its list of pick-up lines and topics to break ice with your matches. You can also block users on the app who seem troublesome, and can provide genuine feedback on them to prevent incidences such as harassment. Aisle comes with a paid version which has several additional features to enhance user experience. This is not all – the app is great for those looking for a genuine connection and serious relationships.

Dating apps in India for the queer community

While almost all dating apps cater to the LGBTQIA+ community, some of them are designed keeping the community in mind. These apps have queer users and cater to them, helping them find a match in a setting that is curated, filtered and safe.

Grindr

Grindr is a great option for the LGBTQIA+ community, as it emphasises on queer matches – especially for gay and bisexual men. You can find matches based on your sexual preferences, even if you’re looking for casual hook-ups. It also has a guide on cyber security and personal safety, to ensure your privacy and emotional well-being.

Grindr is great for those looking for casual dating. Bring inclusive of the queer community, it provides gay, trans, queer and bisexual people a free and open space to exist. The app is also free (in terms of cost) and keeps users anonymous. What’s more, its fast and straightforward approach allows the users to come straight to the point and take forward the relationship.

As You Are

As You Are launched in 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The app caters to the LGBTQ community to find your person in an easy, safe and discreet manner.

What makes As You Are special is that it offers matchmaking services – once you share your details, the app will help you with matchmaking by tasking guidance from its team of psychologists. It is also a safe space for the community to be themselves and find like-minded individuals. It allows you to find friendships, romances and more, catering to all your needs.

Romeo

Romeo, which is also called PlanetRomeo, is an app meant for the LGBT+ community. With relevant profiles and high safe scores, it is a great place for the community people to network with each other and find potential partners.

The app launched in 2012, and since then, it continues to be a popular platform for the gay community. Even though its popularity is declining, the app remains relevant for the community and its people.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of Shutterstock