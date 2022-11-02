From Rohtak to Australia: Indian cricketer Deepak Hooda’s journey to T20 World Cup

India is going steady at the T20 World Cup 2022, and it is the squad that has everyone talking. While this winning squad has several players who are performing with precision, we are looking at one cricketer whose unusual shot in the recent India vs Pakistan match had everyone stunned. It is none other than Deepak Hooda.

Born in Haryana’s Rohtak as Deepak Jagbir Hooda, this Indian cricketer impressed fans, critics, and Virat Kohli himself with his batting prowess. His bizarre upper cut in the 18th over during the Indo-Pak match was stupendous to say the least. Hooda bent a full 180-degrees and knocked off Mohammad Hasnain’s ball with his bat over his head. This unmissable feat brought Hooda under the lens and the cricketing world just needs more of his talent.

Lightning atmosphere ❤️. Nail biting finish💪🏼

And a very special victory to start the run🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/LBd1sNdsTb — Deepak Hooda (@HoodaOnFire) October 23, 2022

Deepak Hooda: Batsman, off-spinner and more

Things weren’t all rosy always for Deepak Hooda. Before his T20 World Cup outing, Hooda went through a tough phase wherein he thought his cricketing career was almost over. Hooda who played for Baroda Cricket Association, had a huge spat with cricketer Krunal Pandya on the eve of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021. Post the spat, Hooda was in solitary confinement. It was in January 2022 that Hooda was selected by BCCI for the home series against West Indies and it was then that he made a comeback.

A right-handed middle-order batsman, Hooda made his first-class debut in 2012 and smashed a hundred. He was also a part of India’s Under-19 squad for the 2014 World Cup and T20 League for 2015. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals and ended up scoring his maiden fifty in the second game itself against Delhi. Later, he switched to Sunrisers Hyderabad who bought him in 2016 and he went on to play for them until 2019.

It was in 2022 that Lucknow Super Giants signed Hooda and there he was back in the game. Hooda re-established himself with the Lucknow franchise and since then there’s been no looking back for this Haryana lad.

Deepak Hooda scored 451 runs in the 2022 season of the Indian T20 and was selected in the national team.

What’s next?

While Hooda has sure made his mark, a lot more is expected from the young cricketer considering his recent no-show during the India vs South Africa match. While the Indian cricket team is considering replacing Hooda with Axar Patel for the upcoming match in the T20 World Cup, it is not the end for Hooda.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Deepak Hooda/Twitter