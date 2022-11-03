Diving into ace Indian spinner R Ashwin’s baller cricketing career so far

One of India’s most revered spin bowlers – R Ashwin is a household name. From learning on the streets of Chennai to being the leading wicket-taker for the country in a four-test series – he’s had quite the journey. Here’s all about it.

Ravichandran Ashwin might currently be in the news for his cracking six and four finish against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, but the cricketer has several other achievements to his name. Often deemed one of the best spinners in the world, his skillful offbreaks and carrom ball have earned him nearly 500 test wickets. Along with the honour of having some of the best bowling figures in a test inning. In part, this could be attributed to his deep interest in the nuances of the game. Many experts, however, have credited his experience playing tennis-ball cricket in his hometown Chennai to the skills and tricks he always has up his sleeve. Here’s looking at his journey so far.

R Ashwin credits his high school coaches for his bowling style

Born on 17 September 1986 in Chennai, R Ashwin’s father played cricket at club level as a fast bowler. “My father was a huge cricket fanatic,” the athlete shared in an interview with Forbes India, noting that he would often bowl to him. “My dad was my initial playmate,” he added. Post this, he began playing at the local Young Men’s Christian Association and by age nine had made it to his school teams – Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. The latter had him work closely with coaches C.K. Vijay and Chandrasehar, who played a massive role in his career by changing his bowling style from medium pace to off spin.

“I would say Chandrasekar was one of the main reasons why Ashwin became such an astute thinker and good student of the game,” his father was quoted stating to Times of India. “Chandra would never indulge or advise Ashwin on what fields to set. It was he who ensured Ashwin took to spin bowling. He kept asking Ashwin to think on his feet,” he added. Ashwin then began studying engineering at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College, playing higher division cricket in the meantime.

Somewhere along the way he watched Ajantha Mendis – a skilled spinner – dish out his carrom ball in a match in Delhi. “I went home that day and told my father that I saw someone flicking the leather ball with his fingers like we do in tennis-ball cricket,” he stated to Sportskeeda. Two years later, he’d perfected what’s now known as sudoku ball, which is a finger-flicked tennis-ball leg break and is now one of his most recognised weapons on the field.

His cricketing career is marked by many impressive highlights

Ashwin remains dedicated to first-class cricket when it comes to his career. “I think what makes an international cricketer is first-class cricket,” he noted. True to this, he had 100 wickets in the format when he really turned things around for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League with his sudoku ball – picking up 13 wickets in 12 games with a steady economy of 6.10. This brought public and the selector’s attention to him and he spent six seasons with the club, winning the title twice while bowling at the top and death overs and proving to be a dependable wicket-taker. No surprises why he was the Man of The Series in the Champion’s League in South Africa. However, this isn’t the only noteworthy highlight of his career.

As per ESPN, Ashwin took nine wickets in his first maiden test match, where he was also crowned the Player of the Match. This made him the third Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. He also registered the second-best bowling on debut by an Indian bowler. In his first 16 tests he picked up nine five-fors and went on to be crowned with the honour of being the fastest to reach 300 wickets and the second to reach 400, right on the heels of the respected Muthiah Muralidaran. This made him valuable to India, especially with the retirement of Anil Kumble.

Ashwin was a part of the winning squad in 2011 World Cup. In 2014, he clocked in four for 11 against Australia and 11 total wickets in the T20 World Cup. In 2015, he picked up 13 wickets in eight games for the country. The crowning glory of his career is believed to have been between the 2016-2017 home season in test cricket when he took 27 wickets in a three-test series against New Zealand, 28 in five matches against England, six against Bangladesh, and 21 against Australia in four tests. He’s also the first Indian cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in the same test match on two separate instances and the first to take 50 T20I wickets.

If that’s not all, R Ashwin is also the one of the highest wicket takers in the T20 format for India with 52 wickets and has the most Man-of-the-Series awards. He also has five test hundreds to his name. His time as an opener with the bat also makes him a bankable all rounder – really cementing his spot in the lower-order of his teams.

He believes in tactical preparation

Despite being riddled with challenging injuries, R Ashwin’s career trajectory has been impressive. This could be attributed to his preparation style, which is primarily tactical. “I don’t think people lay enough emphasis on the tactical stuff,” he said in an interview with ESPN. On the physical front, he noted, “Before getting into any series, I go into a four-week training. In the morning I focus entirely on my mobility and my injury-struck areas,” before adding, “Then two hours later, after breakfast, I go into strength training where I build my big-bang muscles. In the evening, alternate days I run, alternate days, I do skill.”

Ashwin also credited mental conditioning to his perseverance, “I worked with a mental-conditioning coach for four to six months. He helped me psychologically, he was my bouncing board, he was a mirror for a while.” His grit marks his passion for the game, which is palpable. “For me, cricket is beyond me just playing,” he said before adding, “Tomorrow if I am not playing or if I quit or someone kicks me out, I will still watch the game. Because I love it.”

All images: Courtesy R Ashwin