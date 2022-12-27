Here’s how the Ambani family welcomed Isha and Anand Piramal’s twins

Celebrations are in order at the Ambani mansion as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have returned to India with their twins. The couple welcomed a boy and a girl in November this year. Isha’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand’s parents Swati and Ajay Piramal recently released a statement revealing that the parents have named the little ones Aadiya and Krishna.

“Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” read the statement shared by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand’s parents.

Soon after the arrival of the twins, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal decided to fly down to India from Los Angeles, California to meet the grandparents. Naturally, any function at the Ambani’s is a celebration and when it came to welcoming Anand and Isha Ambani’s twins, Mukesh and Nita did not leave any stone unturned.

Isha Ambani’s twins: Here’s how the Ambani welcomed the new parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal✨ (@_ishaambanipiramal)

A grand festive mood was in the air at the Ambani residence. Isha’s house — Karuna Sindhu in Worli, gifted to her by her father, was decorated with flowers and kid-friendly props. Isha’s brothers Aakash and Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal’s parents also became a part of the occasion. Nita Ambani was also spotted holding one of the babies in her arms.

The preparations made for Isha Ambani’s twins

From priests flown from all across the country to specially trained nannies, the Ambanis’ made all sorts of preparation for the little ones. Let’s take a look at every arrangement that was made for them.

Special flight to India

Isha Ambani and her twins were reportedly flown by a Qatar flight that was sent by their close aid, the Emir of Qatar, himself. The family was accompanied by a group of reputed and trained doctors to assure that the newborns have a safe flight back home.

Specially trained nannies

Eight specially trained American nannies and skilled nurses will be flown down from the USA to take care of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twins while they continue to stay in India. One of America’s best pediatricians, Dr Gibson also flew down to India with the babies.

Donations made by grandparents

The Ambani family reportedly donated 300 kgs of gold during a religious ceremony that took place on 25 December.

Special religious function

Priests from Tirumala, Shree Dwarkadish Temple, etc. performed the special puja for the twins. Special prasad from different temples across the country including Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala, Shree Dwarkadhish Temple and Shrinathji was also offered during the ceremony. Famous caterers from around the world will be flown for the religious occasion.

Expensive clothes and baby accessories

The nurseries for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twins have been designed by Perkins and Will. The customised nurseries include rotating beds, and automated rooftops so the newborns can soak in the sunlight. All the furniture is also custom-made by Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior. The clothes for the babies have been sourced from the children’s line of world-famous design houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Loro Piana. They will also have exclusively designed car seats by BMW.