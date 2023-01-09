Meet Ganesh Balakrishnan, the man who rejected shark Anupam Mittal’s job offer

An entrepreneur who broke down on national television because his business was suffering, has now announced that his inventory is completely sold out. That’s the power of Shark Tank India. As the show’s second season is in full swing, entrepreneurs from across the country are coming in with their unique business ideas, with the hope of securing an investment that makes their venture take off. But what will you do if your business is on the verge of shutting down? Take cues from Flatheads founder, Ganesh Balakrishnan.

Shark Tank India is where dreams come true. And that’s exactly what had brought Flatheads founder Ganesh Balakrishnan on the show. He appeared on the show with the hope of securing an investment for his business. What happened next was not only unexpected on the sets of the show, but he also became viral for his true entrepreneurial spirit.

But who is the Flatheads founder whose story moved millions and made him a star in his own right? Let’s find out.

Meet Ganesh Balakrishnan: The founder of ‘Flatheads’

Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Flatheads, Balakrishnan is an IIT-Bombay graduate currently on his third venture with this shoe brand, after a string of two unsuccessful businesses. Like most other small to mid-size enterprises in the country, his business suffered a hard luck during the pandemic.

That’s what brought him to Shark Tank India Season 2. While making his pitch, Balakrishnan broke down as he revealed that he would have to shut down his business and start looking for work if he didn’t get funded on the show. But he also added that even if he got a job, it wouldn’t mean the end of his business. He would instead keep working and gather resources to get back on his feet and start his business afresh.

This is what made the sharks not only intrigued and interested, but also pitch offers to him. While he was offered an investment of Rs 75 lakhs for 33% of the business by Peyush Bansal and even a job offer by Anupam Mittal, he stuck to his entrepreneurial spirit and rejected both offers. For a man with a business almost shutting down to stick to his principles, is what made him a true hero in a country with more than a billion people.

People took notice and gave him what he truly deserved. Soon after the episode aired, people took to Twitter to start the hashtag ‘Flatheads’ in support of Balakrishnan, and wrote to him, calling him inspirational and wishing him luck.

Looks like all the support worked out in his favour. In a LinkedIn post, the Flatheads founder wrote, “We’ve almost sold out our inventory in India, so pardon us if you aren’t able to find your size on www.flatheads.in. Would be amazing if you can tell your friends in the US and UAE to try our shoes.”

Well, when there’s nothing, there’s only hope.

