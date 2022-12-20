facebook
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child!
20 Dec 2022

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child!

Anushka Goel

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, dancer and content creator Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child. Here’s what we know so far.

Actress Gauhar Khan, best known for her stint on the show Bigg Boss and her work in web series such as Tandav, took to Instagram earlier this evening to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. The couple, who has been married for a couple of years now, shared the news with their fans in a quirky way.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to become parents soon

While the couple did not announce when the baby is due, they did share the news with a quirky reel. The wrote in the caption, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too (sic),” tagging the graphic artists who created the reel for them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The text in the reel, confirming the pregnancy, says, “One became two when Z met G, and now the adventure continues as we soon become three!” The post was flooded with comments from several fans and friends, congratulating them as they begin this new journey.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar met at a grocery store in Mumbai during the pandemic. Soon, Zaid messaged her on Instagram, and their love story began. The couple dated for a few months before tying the knot on December 25, 2020. The two keep posting fun videos together, and have also starred together in several music videos ever since they got married. The couple were quite private about their romance, until they announced their wedding and since then, they have been quite active on social media together.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of @gauaharkhan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child!

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communicatios, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
