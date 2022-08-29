The man of the moment, Hardik Pandya is all that Indians have talked about since last night. Appreciating the man India is celebrating right now, let’s find out Hardik Pandya’s net worth.

In a nail-biting match at the Aisa Cup on August 28, India won a sweeping victory against Pakistan. While the last few overs were high-voltage and kept us all at the edge of our seats, it was one man who led India to victory. It was none other than all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who exhibited his finesse in both bowling and batting and gave us all a reason to rejoice! Let’s take a look at Hardik Pandya’s net worth and all the expensive things he owns.

What is Hardik Pandya’s net worth?

As of 2022, Hardik Pandya’s net worth stands at $ 10 million (Rs 77 crores). His main sources of income are, of course, national and international cricket matches and also from the Indian Premier League or IPL. Pandya also does a lot of brand endorsements, like Sin Denim, boAt, Gulf Oil India, D:FY, Monster Energy and more.

Most expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya

Dolce & Gabbana pyjama set

This Dolce & Gabbana Pyjama Set is almost worth almost Rs 2 lakhs. Investing in designer brands for occasional wear is a common thing for celebrities. But Hardik Pandya likes to do things in style. He owns this swanky pyjama set for his daily wear as well. While Pandya is often found dressed head to toe in brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Balmain, this particular pyjama set is a cut above the rest.

Versace sneakers

For sneakerheads, investing in sneakers is a hobby as much as a power statement. Hardik Pandya’s net worth includes these Versace sneakers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs. These are the Palazzo Slip-on High Tops by Versace.

Collection of expensive watches

For fans of Pandya, it is no news that he owns an entire collection of expensive luxury watches that he likes to flaunt on numerous occasions. Some of the watches in his collections are Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph worth Rs 1 crore, Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar 18K White Gold worth Rs 90 Lakhs, Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel worth Rs 10 Lakhs, Patek Philippe Nautilus worth Rs 1.3 Crores, Richard Mille RM 11-03 worth Rs 87 Lakhs, and many more.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo

His love for all things snazzy and swanky had led him to own the Lamborghini Huracán Evo worth Rs 3.73 crores. This orange Lambo sits proudly in his garage along with a Mercedes AMG G63 SUV. The Lambo that contributes a great deal to Hardik Pandya’s net worth, features a 5.2-litre v10 engine and rockets to a speed of 0 to 100kmph in flat 2.9 seconds.

Versace bathrobe

This man is drenched in luxury from head to toe. Don’t believe us? Hardik Pandya owns not one, but towo bathrobes of this high-end luxury fashion brand. Each of these robes cost a whopping Rs 50,000 and he has got them in red and black.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram