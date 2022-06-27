Make a difference: Here’s how you can donate for flood relief in Assam

Assam is going through one of its worst natural disasters as floods continue to wreak havoc in the state. Indians from all walks of life are coming together to lend their support to those affected. Here’s how you can do your bit.

How to donate to Assam flood relief

Eminent personalities like business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, actor Arjun Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, singer Sonu Nigam, and music producer Bhushan Kumar have come forward to help the flood victims by making generous donations to the flood relief fund. Several NGOs and government bodies are running relief funds for the flood-hit areas. Here’s how you can help.

Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity.@arjunk26 @iamrohitshetty — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2022

We have listed some of the organisations, where you can make your donations towards the flood relief.

CM Relief Fund

The Assam CM relief fund is built up with contributions received from the public, both individuals and organisations, or any other voluntary contributions received. CM’s Relief Fund accepts online contributions. You have to fill out an online form, after which you can make the donation using net banking, UPI, demand draft, or cheque. The donations are exempted from Income Tax under 80G of IT Act 1961.

ActionAid Association

ActionAid Association is a respectable NGO that has been working closely with the district administration toward flood relief. The organisation and its members are trying to facilitate evacuation, dry ration, food, clean drinking water, and temporary relief such as shelter, food, and hygiene kits for the families who have been affected in certain parts of the state. The donations made to this NGO are 50 percent exempted from tax under 80G of IT Act 1961.

Rapid Response

The Rapid Response team is on the ground, providing urgent support to the flood-hit people. The need for food, drinking water, and medical assistance is enormous. Their team is working on the ground for the ongoing relief and rescue operations. The organisation is trying its best to supply all possible help to people. They’ll use your donation for distributing food packets, dry rations, bed kits, shelter kits, education kits, free medical camps, and livelihood support for affected families.

UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund has been responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children for decades now. The agency has deployed teams to the worst affected districts in Assam for immediate assessment and support to the government. They are coordinating essential services such as health, nutrition, water, sanitation, education, and protection for children, adolescents, and their families. UNICEF is also working with partners to install temporary toilets and water filtration systems.

Smile Foundation

The floods in Assam have left lakhs of citizens displaced, helpless, and trapped. Smile Foundation, a leading NGO, is providing those in need with dry rations. They are using donation funds to distribute rice, lentils, salt, oil, sugar, spices, and other eatables to the displaced families. They are also giving out hygiene and essential kits, sanitary napkins, soaps, hand sanitisers, masks, and creating awareness about the flood crisis.

IndiaCares

Since 2008, India Cares has associated with over 1,500 non-profits, 400 companies, enabled thousands of individuals to raise funds for the cause they care about, worked with citizen groups during disasters for last-mile delivery of relief, and supported in raising over Rs 120 Cr for all causes, across the country. To help the victims of the Assam Flood, you just have to fill out an online form and the India Cares team will get in touch with you.

Dhaga Silchar

Dhaga is a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Silchar, registered with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India. Established in 2019, the organisation has been working on several socio-cultural projects and events, from open mics to the distribution of clothes, blankets, and food for the needy. You can make a donation towards Assam flood relief by UPI payment.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Talukdar David / Shutterstock.com