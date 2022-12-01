Indie artist Anuv Jain gets candid about how he strikes a chord with India

Armed with nothing but a guitar and honest vulnerability, Anuv Jain has managed to make an entire nation swoon. His passion for songwriting is palpable – with soulful tracks exploring love, loss, and everything in between. On the heels of an exciting live performance at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the breakout artist sits down with Lifestyle Asia India to chat about Indie-music, Easter eggs, and his recent membership in the Taylor Swift fanclub.

About a decade ago, a shy 16-year-old transformed a rainy day with a special someone into a track that placed him in the headlines. Soon enough, he’d found himself playing for a deafening crowd of 20,000 – right alongside the who’s who of India’s indie music scene. All this, with just nine songs to his name. Call it a growing appreciation for honesty in art or a collective need for songs that could soothe a broken heart – Anuv Jain’s near-meteoric rise in popularity is hard to ignore.

His social media is a potpourri of cheeky puns, exciting travel experiences, and heartwarming moments with loved ones. Not to mention, fan comments featuring heartfelt confessions and fervent gratitude. Nothing less for the man who turns to words and notes to help both himself and an entire generation navigate the rollercoaster of life. In an exclusive chat, we take note (pun intended) of all the little things that make up his creative process and where he intends to be in the near future.

Anuv Jain talks vulnerability and India’s appetite for Indie music

From Baarishein to Mazaak, how has your approach to songwriting evolved over these few years?

The way I used to write earlier is that I’d sit with my mom, play the guitar, and narrate lyrics to her. She’d give me instant feedback like ‘Anuv this works, this doesn’t.’ And the funny thing is that it’s still the same, even with Mazaak. She’s basically my co-writer. But the way that it’s different now is that I’ve become more mature as a songwriter. Obviously I’ve had a lot more experiences in the last 10 years that I can write about. So I feel like my songs, the lyrics that I write, have more depth to them.

You’ve always drawn inspiration from your own experiences. Do you think art is an imitation of life?

Art can be whatever you want it to be. But for me, personally, it is an imitation of life because I literally draw inspiration from my personal experiences to write my songs. There are so many Easter eggs in them, it’s absolutely insane. Some of my audience have figured a few out but the rest are waiting to be uncovered. Usually the person I’ve written it for knows exactly why the song is the way it is but I try to tell these stories to people as well. Even the way I start my shows is by saying ‘I’m going to be telling you guys some of these stories from my own life.’ Basically every show I do is just a storytelling session.

Any Easter eggs you could cue us in on?

There’s a song that I have, it’s called Ocean. And there’s this line in the song, ‘Just as the tree we sat upon.’ So basically, I was on a first date and for some reason I was feeling a little adventurous. We saw this tree that we could climb and just did it. We sat there for like 30 minutes just chilling and hoping we don’t fall and that’s where that line comes from. Not a lot of people know this but yeah, that’s how it came about.

What are you listening to right now?

I’ve been listening to Joji’s album Smithereens because I absolutely love what he’s been doing. I’ve also been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift – I’ve no idea how but I’ve just become a Swiftie, you know between Folklore and Evermore..and now Midnights.

Here are some pictures from a beautiful day in Goa pic.twitter.com/z48mhp826t — Anuv Jain (@AnuvJain) October 31, 2022

If we took peek at your Spotify wrapped playlist- which artist would we find?

There’s this artist called Novo Amor – I’ve been listening to his music a lot so I’m quite certain that my Spotify Wrapped is going to be his music through and through. Like it’s just going to be his songs in the top 10.

You just played at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. What was the energy like?

The energy was absolutely insane. I was actually a bit nervous because I know that BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender draws music purists so I had to be at the top of my game. But as the day drew nearer and I was at soundcheck and everything was up to standard, I was way more confident going on stage. So many people had turned up, I’m yet to get an official count but I was so happy. Sometimes crowds can go silent, which is a little disappointing for an artist but the energy was so cool. I was literally gonna break down that day on stage but I tried to be as strong as possible.

On that note, how do you prepare for live gigs?

It’s a pretty weird thing. What I try to do is take a walk and watch other artists perform. I just wanna see how the crowd responds to them. If it’s really good then I know that when I go on stage, I’ll be received in a similar manner. If it’s a little lukewarm, it does make me a little nervous but at least I’m prepared, you know. ‘Cause the thing is, I’ve always been a very shy person. I mean until two years ago it was difficult for me to sing in front of 10 people. Now I’m singing in front of thousands. I’ve changed a lot but the butterflies are still there. And I don’t eat before shows. Apart from that, there’s nothing too technical, I just go on stage and enjoy myself.

How does a song or your treatment of it change when you play it for a live audience vs YouTube?

My songs are pretty stripped down anyways, they don’t really have a lot going on and can be recreated with just me playing the guitar. I want people to focus on the lyrics – that’s the most important thing. Because I’m primarily a songwriter and secondarily a singer and a guitarist. So I think not a lot changes. I’ve been talking to people about this as well, whether I need to add more elements into my performances or bring in more instruments. But most of them – even people from the industry – have told me that how it is right now works. I’m still trying to figure out things, I’m very new to the industry so I’m failing and learning something new every day. But for now, how my songs sound in the studio is how they sound on stage.

Over the course of your career, you’ve played several gigs across India. Has travel ever influenced your songwriting process?

Yeah it has, I have this song called Alag Asmaan and it goes ‘Tum udhe ja rahe. Ye aasmaan mein khidkiyon se dekh tu pahadon ko. Yoon chhote se lage. Hai kitne bade jo ho samne.’ This entire verse talks about long distance relationships and the idea came to me because I was travelling. I was sitting in the aeroplane looking outside and I just had this thought that you know everything looks very tiny from above but when you’re standing right next to them – trees, buildings, or mountains – it’s pretty huge. It’s quite similar with long distance – when you see them from afar, they might feel very insignificant but when you’re actually close to them, you build some very beautiful memories. I save these thoughts in voice notes. I probably have 10,000, I really need to clear them out. (laughs)

For many young people Indie music has opened the doors to being more vulnerable and honest. Do you ever struggle with it or does it come easily to you?

I think it’s too easy for me, in fact, to be vulnerable. I’m very sensitive, like I said I was very shy. And for a person like that to be thrown into this world where millions of people are listening to your music every month, with some saying good and others terrible things – it gets very overwhelming. Being a musician, it’s still considered very unorthodox in India. Besides, the music field is very cut throat and it’s quite difficult to stand out. There are so many people who are doing what you’re doing and there’s space for only a few at the top.

You’ve to be extremely brave to let go of everything else and do your thing. I do have my breakdowns and take many breaks from Instagram. But at the same time, I don’t let it show. Haven’t really spoken about it either because every job comes with a certain set of problems and responsibilities that you have to deal with. And I do understand that this will intensify as I get bigger in this industry. So I think I need to be a little less vulnerable and understand how to deal with it better. I’ve improved quite a lot in the past two years and I think I’m on the right path right now.

Do you think being less vulnerable would affect your songwriting?

When we talk about vulnerability, I’ve a split in my head – which is personal and professional. In the former I’m going to be as honest as I’ve always been. I’ve a few friends, I do get interested in people, heartbreaks do happen – all of those things are a part of life. And that’s what impacts my songwriting. Professionally – I think even if I’m being a little less sensitive to what people are saying and whatever’s happening – I think I’ll manage. I think I’ve the right balance.

Independent music is often seen as treading a fine line between authentic and commercially successful. What are your thoughts on this?

I’ve big dreams. I didn’t get into this industry to be heard by 10 people. I want each and every person out there to listen to my music. I’m 100% independent and I don’t have a record label or anybody in the background – it’s just me. I work extremely hard to build these songs and a lot of capital investment goes into them – music videos, song recordings, promotions, there’s so much that happens. People should not like or dislike a song on the basis of how many people have heard it, but on the basis of the quality the song brings to the table. I feel like we should let people grow in the industry. We all need food on our tables, we’re all trying to build our lives.

Any advice for people looking to get into the industry?

If you’ve always loved music and think that you could do a good job with it – stick by it and see it through. Don’t look for peaks or virality. Just work on making a beautiful song that will stay with people. At least that’s how I function with my music. I understand that it’s a very difficult time with social media coming in and everybody wants to go viral. But I’ve been patient and it has paid off. So just be patient, keep on working – Rome wasn’t built in a day. You’ll get there soon.

Where do you see life taking your passion for music in the future?

I think I have like a 60-year plan for my life honestly (laughs). But for music I have not done enough, I wanna make a lot more songs, because I know I’ve a lot more to give. I’m just trying to figure out life man right now, honestly. Because performances, advertisements, being in front of the camera, and meeting thousands of people every day – I have never done this before and it gets very overwhelming for a person psychologically so I’m just trying to get used to it. But I’m still making a lot of music in the background – I have so many ideas, so many things that I wanna do. Maybe eventually I’d like to grow into the industry and become a part of it as someone who assists other musicians, hopefully.

Anything you’d like to add that I may have missed out on?

I just wanna tell people that if you found this conversation interesting, and if you wanna listen to Hindi music, and soft pop music, please check my music out, I’m sure that you’ll find something that you like. And, if you do like it then please just share it with the world.

All images: Courtesy Anuv Jain/BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender/Nathan Dsilva