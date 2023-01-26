Getting to know Sudha Murthy and what makes her an inspiration

An educator, author and philanthropist — there are many hats that the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy wears. She is considered an inspiration for many and is best known for her benevolence and her contribution to literature in Kannada and English. Married to the co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy, the author was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India in 2006 as well. All the work done by Sudha Murthy has heavily contributed to her net worth.

Sudha Murty was a student of computer science and engineering, and initially opted for a career in this field. After marrying Mr Murthy, she took over as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Apart from this, she is also a member of the public healthcare initiatives of the Gates Foundation. Sudha Murthy has been a huge influence when it came to uplifting rural people. Her charity work has added to her credibility, which in turn helped Sudha Murthy become so successful and have a whopping net worth.

The Infosys chairperson has established several orphanages, partook in rural development endeavours, supported the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and founded the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University. Let’s get to know her a little better.

Sudha Murthy’s achievements, net worth & popular books

Sudha Murthy first joined TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO) as a Development Engineer. She was the first female engineer to be hired at India’s largest auto manufacturer. How she landed the job is another interesting story. She had written to the company’s Chairman complaining of the “men only” gender bias. Upon receiving the letter, she was called for a special interview and was hired at TELCO. In 1996, she started Infosys Foundation and was also teaching at the PG Center of Bangalore University and Christ University. She also did not leave her passion for writing and became a renowned author.

Sudha Murthy’s net worth

Sudha Murty reportedly has a total net worth of INR 775 crore. The contributing factors to her net worth are the royalties she earns from her books and short stories, and the Infosys foundation. Her annual income is around INR 300 crores. Her estimated earnings through stocks in Infosys is INR 5,384 crores.

Books published by Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy has authored innumerable books, including novels, non-fiction, travelogues, technical books, and memoirs. She also writes columns for Kannada and English newspapers. Her novel Dollar Bahu was translated into English and was adapted as a televised dramatic series by Zee TV in 2001. Runa, a novel by Sudha Murthy was adapted as a Marathi film titled Pitruroon. How I Taught my Grandmother to Read is considered to be her most notable work, and has been included in the class 9 syllabus in the Indian education curriculum.

Know more about the Infosys Foundations

Established in 1996 by Mrs Murthy, Infosys Foundations is a non-profit organisation based in Karnataka. They work to support the underprivileged sections of society by running programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care. Solely funded by Infosys, the NGO takes no external donations. The foundation also has a branch in the USA which supports several science, technology, engineering and mathematics and community building initiatives.

Other accolades earned by the Infosys chairperson

Sudha Murthy is the recipient of many accolades. Apart from winning the Padma Sri in 2006, she has also won awards including the R.K. Narayana’s Award for Literature (2006), Crossword Book award in the popular (Non-Fiction) category (2018), an Honorary Degree (Honoris Causa) of Doctor of Science (2019), National Award from the Public Relation Society of India for outstanding Social Service to the Society and more.

Meet Sudha Murthy’s family

Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy have a daughter, Akshata Murty. She is married to UK PM Rishi Sunak and the couple is the richest resident of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK Prime Minister. The couple also has a son, Rohan Murty.

All Images: Courtesy Sudha Murthy Official/Instagram