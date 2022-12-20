Movies, luxurious properties and more account for Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth and bank balance

Janhvi Kapoor is just five-years-old in the industry, and has become a bankable name. She marked her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak (2018) and continued to impress the audience with her performances in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Roohi (2021), Good Luck Jerry (2022), to name a few. Her last outing Mili was also a hit amongst the fans. Often targeted for being a nepo kid, Kapoor has never paid any heed to such conversations and continued to prove her worth with the kind of work she does.

In a small period of time, the actress has amassed a hefty bank balance for herself, making her net worth increase rapidly each year. Not just movies, her source of income includes Instagram postings, endorsements, and other such projects. Let’s take a look at all the expensive things that she owns and her net worth in 2022.

What is Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth?

Born in the Kapoor family, her parents – Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi are well-established names in the industry. Janhvi has always lived a life of luxury and continues to have an expensive lifestyle. She is one of the highest-earning actresses in Bollywood as well. According several media reports, Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be roughly around Rs 58 crores in 2022.

Janhvi charges around Rs 5 crores per movie as her acting fees. Apart from acting, modelling, and TV show appearances, she also has a huge fanbase on social media. With more than 21 million followers on Instagram, she uses the platform to promote brands through paid partnerships. She charges Rs 70-80 lakhs for one sponsored post.

Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth: Brand Endorsements

Every year, Janhvi Kapoor makes around Rs 2.5 to 3 crores through brand endorsements and paid partnerships. Reports suggest that she charges Rs 53 lakhs to 1 crore for one single endorsement. She has worked with many popular brands including, Nykaa, Mint ChocOn, and Reliance Trends to name a few. In 2019, Janhvi Kapoor also became the global brand ambassador of Benetton Perfumes.

Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth: A look at the most expensive things she owns

While Dhadak got mixed responses from the critics and the audience, people were impressed by Janhvi’s debut. Many were looking forward to seeing her in other projects. She then proved her merit in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Post the successful release of the Netflix film, Kapoor became more conscious of her film choices and went on to be a part of some very good projects.

Luxurious Properties

All the hard work paid off and Janhvi was able to purchase a house for herself in Juhu, Mumbai last year. The triplex apartment is estimated to cost Rs 39 crores and has a carpet area of 3,456 square feet. The apartment comes with access to six car parking spaces in the building. Before shifting to her own personal space, Janhvi used to live in Lokhandwala with her family in a sea-facing property in Green Acre. The family also recently bought a property in Bandra for approx. Rs 65 crore.

Fleet of cars

The actress owns a Mercedes GLE 250d worth Rs 67.15 lakhs, a BMW X5 worth Rs 82.9 lakhs, a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth R 88.28 lakhs, and a Mercedes Maybach S560 worth Rs 1.98 crores.

Jahnvi Kapoor’s future projects

The actress will be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Both films are expected to release next year. She also shot for Dostana 2, but no news about the film has been shared by the makers after the lead actor of the film, Kartik Aaryan, was sacked from the project.

Apart from this, she is rumoured to also be a part of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She is also being considered for the lead role in Ssanjay Tripaathi’s Bombay Girl. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht, a film that is speculated to be shelved.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram