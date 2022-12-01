Who is Jayanti Chauhan? Meet the Bisleri heiress who refused to run the giant corporate

Thanks to Bollywood films, children not following their parents’ footsteps and carving out their own niche is the new norm. But it takes guts to refuse to run a business worth Rs 7,000 crores. Not many will do it, but Jayanti Chauhan has. Who’s she? Let’s find out.

Daughter of Ramesh Chauhan, the Chairman at Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Jayanti Chauhan has decided to take a different route and not take over the Bisleri empire. Ramesh Chauhan is the name behind major brands such as Limca, Gold Spot, Thumbs Up and more. He recently announced that he is looking for a buyer for Bisleri International, as his daughter is not taking over the business. This took the business world by storm. Chauhan disclosed that the company will be managed by the current management for the next two years, after which the reins will be handed over to the buyer.

But that’s not what we are going to talk about. Here’s taking a look at Jayanti Chauhan and everything you need to know about her.

Who is Jayanti Chauhan?

Currently the Vice Chairperson of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Jayanti Chauhan is popularly referred to as JRC. She became a part of Bisleri when she was just 24 years old, under the guidance and supervision of her father. She soon took over the Delhi office by starting off at grass root level. She was the one who renovated the factory and brought about the automation of various processes.

Childhood and early life

Born in 1985, Chauhan spent her childhood in Mumbai, Delhi and New York. After completing high school, Chauhan enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, where she studied product development. After this, she later moved to Istituto Marangoni Milano, where she studied fashion styling. After this stint, she also went to London College of Fashion to study fashion styling and photography.

Chauhan, since then, has interned at prestigious fashion houses. She also holds a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Jayanti Chauhan’s career at Bisleri

After joining Bisleri at the age of 24 and spearheading the Delhi office, she also took charge of the Mumbai office in 2011. She brought about a change in structure in major departments, such as HR, Sales and Marketing, and built stronger teams.

Apart from working on New Product Development, Jayanti Chauhan is also responsible for streamlining the operations for the other segments of Bisleri, like Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas (the Luxury Segment), Fizzy Fruit Drinks and Bisleri Hand Purifier. She also provides key insights to marketing and branding, thanks to her global exposure, and her major area of interest is Digital Marketing.

She has also been heading the Sales and Marketing teams at Bisleri, to ensure stronger market penetration and presence and building a better and constantly evolving brand value.

