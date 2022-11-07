Kamal Haasan net worth: A look at the expensive things owned by Bigg Boss Tamil host

One of the most prominent faces of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan is an actor class apart. Today, we are looking at Kamal Haasan’s net worth and some of the most expensive things he owns.

Actor, producer, TV presenter, politician, Kamal Haasan dons many hats. Having starred in some iconic films with iconic roles, he has created his own niche in Indian cinema. A Tamil actor who has made his mark in Bollywood as well, Kamal Haasan was away from the screen for about four years before he made a comeback with his 2022 blockbuster Vikram. Vikram broke and created box-office records and went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year pan-India. Apart from that, he is also hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. A look at Kamal Haasan’s net worth and his expensive things will reveal the luxurious lifestyle he leads.

Kamal Haasan net worth

The Vikram star has a massive net worth of Rs 177 crores that has grown steadily over the years. With his stint as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil and his growing political career, Kamal Haasan’s net worth has seen a steep rise in the last few years.

With massive wealth comes massive properties and a swanky lifestyle. Kamal Haasan is no different. With luxury properties, cars and brand endorsements, Kamal Haasan owns expensive things that will give the biggest stars a run for their money.

Most expensive things owned by Kamal Haasan

Real estate properties

Kamal Haasan owns an impressive portfolio of real estate. He owns a palatial house in Chennai where he meets his extended family regularly for family reunions. Apart from this, he also owns two flats in Chennai worth a combined price of Rs 19.5 crores. There are several other commercial and residential properties he owns in Chennai and it amounts to a whopping Rs 92.5 crores.

Haasan also owns a plush house in London, where he visits frequently with his family. He invested Rs 2.5 crores in that house and it’s a grand property.

Luxury cars

Kamal Haasan has a bunch of luxury cars to his name. He owns a BMW 730LD and Lexus Lx 570, among others. He is often seen around town on a ride in these luxury beasts. Together they cost Rs 3.69 crore.

Salaries from films and Bigg Boss Tamil

Being one of the most notable names in the Tamil film industry comes with a hefty price tag. Kamal Haasan’s net worth mainly comprises his remuneration from films. He normally charges between Rs 25 crores to Rs 30 crores per film. However, if reports are to be believed, he charged a whopping Rs 50 crores for Vikram.

Kamal Haasan also hosts Bigg Boss Tamil, and he charges quite a price for the same. For the earlier season, he charged Rs 75 crores. However, he doubled his charges this season and is earning Rs 150 crores for this season of the show.

Hero Image: Courtesy Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (GODL-India), GODL-India <https://data.gov.in/sites/default/files/Gazette_Notification_OGDL.pdf>, via Wikimedia Commons; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram