KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s combined net worth will blow your mind

After a few years of dating each other, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate wedding this month. Surrounded by close friends and family, the duo got hitched at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house. KL Rahul is currently representing Lucknow Super Giants as the captain of the IPL team, while Athiya marked her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero and is four movies old in the industry. Both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty enjoy huge fandom which contributes to their whopping net worth.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly met through mutual friends, and made their relationship official during the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap. While the two kept the relationship very low-key, fans often spotted them on each other’s social media. The wedding was also a very lovely yet intimate affair, as Suniel Shetty described it to the media.

Workwise, Athiya Shetty chose not to do as many films after her debut. Meanwhile, KL Rahul continues to play important matches for India. In fact, their grand reception will also take place after the IPL season which starts in March. Rahul is one of the highest-paid cricketers, and while Athiya stayed away from the limelight, she did sign a good number of brand endorsements. The earnings from the matches and the brand endorsements add to their combined net worth. Let’s see how much it sums upto.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty’s combined net worth: Salary, brand endorsements, luxurious flats and more

A year before the wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty moved into a luxurious house in Mumbai. But the two own more than one property besides that. KL Rahul is also an avid fan of wheels and his garage boasts of many luxurious cars. Both of them love collecting watches and have a crazy collection of that as well. Apart from this, the two charge whopping amounts for their work.

KL Rahul’s net worth

KL Rahul is the Vice Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. He earns mainly through BCCI and IPL matches. His BCCI salary is reportedly INR 5 crores per year. He makes a whopping INR 17-20 crores through IPL. His net worth is reportedly INR 90 crores.

Athiya Shetty’s net worth

Athiya is only four films old in the industry and she charges somewhere between INR 3-4 crores per film. She also earns from brand endorsements for which she charges around INR 40-50 lakhs per collaboration. The Hero actress’ net worth is reportedly around INR 28-30 crores.

The duo’s luxurious houses

KL Rahul owns a luxurious apartment in Bengaluru. He shelled out INR 67 lakhs for the apartment. The apartment is decked with an in-house gym, modern amenities and furnishings. He also owns a 7,000 sq ft luxury property in Goa. For the house that Athiya and KL Rahul have moved in, the couple pays INR 10 lakhs every month.

The couple’s fleet of cars

Both Athiya and KL Rahul are car enthusiasts. The cricketer reportedly has six cars including Mercedes C43 AG (INR 75 lakhs), BMW SUV (INR 70 lakhs), Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (INR 5 crores), Audi R8 (INR 2 crores), Aston Martin DB11 (INR 1 crore) and Range Rover Velar (INR 1 crore). His wife owns an Audi Q7 SUV worth INR 95 lakhs and a Mercedes Benz S-Class sedan priced at INR 1.7 crores. She also is a proud owner of a Ford EcoSport worth INR 11 lakhs.

Other luxury items owned by the couple

The ace cricketer is crazy about statement wristwatches. He owns a Day-date Rolex (INR 27 lakhs), an 18K rose gold Sky-Dweller Rolex (INR 38 lakhs), Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (INR 19 lakhs) and a Panerai watch (INR 8 lakhs). Shetty also has an eye for exquisite things. She is often spotted carrying high-end eyewear, luxury bags, and wristwatches. She reportedly owns a rare Cartier necklace, which was a gift for the actress from her grandmother.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty’s combined net worth

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s combined net worth is a whopping sum of INR 109-110 crores.

All Images: Courtesy Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul/Instagram