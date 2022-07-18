Lalit Modi’s net worth, income, assets and expensive things he owns

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Lalit Modi has been in the news recently for what nobody saw coming. Today we are looking at Lalit Modi’s net worth, income and expensive things he owns.

With a series of loved-up pictures, Lalit Modi took to social media to announce to the world that he’s dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. While the internet has had a lot of opinion about this news, the power couple had their own fair share of congratulatory message as well. The man behind starting the madness that is Indian Premiere League (IPL) today, Lalit Modi was the first Chairman and Commissioner of this format. But that is not his only claim to fame. Coming from a leading business family, this London-based business tycoon has a net worth and assets that will put many to shame.

What is Lalit Modi’s net worth?

Lalit Modi was born in Delhi into one of India’s leading business families on 29 November 1963. The elder son of Krishan Kumar Modi, Lalit Modi became the President and managing director of Modi Enterprises, which is an industrial conglomerate run by his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

With a net worth of Rs 4,555 crore, he is also the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India. The founder and the first chairman of IPL from 2008 to 2010, Modi was the first one to pitch the idea of a 50-over domestic league to BCCI back in 1995. While that did not happen, he lost no time in pitching the idea of IPL to BCCI after India won the first T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Shortly after, he was suspended from BCCI for being accused of indiscipline, misconduct and financial irregularities. Today he lives in London with a business worth Rs 12,000 crores and leads a lavish lifestyle. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things he owns.

Most expensive assets of Lalit Modi

His London mansion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

An expansive mansion in Sloane Street in London, this house is dipped in luxury in every corner. A five-storeyed mansion spread across 7,000 square feet, it features 14 rooms and an inbuilt elevator. Complete with seven bathrooms, two guest rooms, four reception rooms and two kitchens, this house is uber chic in true Lalit Modi style and contributes a great deal in Lalit Modi’s net worth.

Expensive cars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Another contributor to Lalit Modi’s net worth is his collection of expensive luxury cars. Despite living as a fugitive with lots of criminal offences and FIRs lodged against him, Lalit Modi lives quite a luxurious life. His garage is proof. Gracing his garage are some of the most royal and exotic cars, like BMW 7 series, McLaren 720S, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Bentley Mulsanne Speed, and Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

Lalit Modi’s group of businesses

The most lucrative of all is Lalit Modi’s group of businesses, which is his major source of income. The business established by his grandfather, Gujar Mal Modi in 1933 is now managed by Lalit Modi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

He also has businesses in chemicals, fashion, healthcare, retail, salon, travel, personal care, entertainment and FMCG. The brands owned by the company are Modicare, Godfrey Phillips, Colorbar, Pan Vilas Pan Masala, Beacon Travels, KK Modi educational institute and Ego Italian restaurant.

Lalit Modi also owns an entertainment network, known as Modi Entertainment Networks, which was established by Lalit Modi in 1993. This is the company that had partnered with Walt Disney to telecast Disney content in India. In 1994, Modi also became the pan-India distributor of ESPN.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/Lalit Modi