Learn to design exquisite, luxurious spaces from Bollywood’s ace designer Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is the epitome of everything extravagance and there are no two ways about it. The ace interior designer who happens to be one of the best has a multitude of achievements to her name. From designing the bar lounge at Antilia – Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s avant-garde home to Karan Johar’s luxurious penthouse terrace, Gauri Khan has designed some of the notable spaces. With her minimal yet chic design style, Khan has carved a name for herself in the architecture world. With her gorgeous imaginings, Gauri Khan has created her own realm, an uber-luxurious enterprise – Gauri Khan Designs worth over Rs 150 crores. Gauri Khan’s interior design portfolio boasts of the choicest of celebrities for whom she has come up with elegant and imaginative ideas.

What if we told you that you can learn to design just like Gauri Khan? No, we’re not making any flippant remark. You can now learn from Bollywood’s best interior designer by sitting in the comfort of your home. She takes courses about interior designing and that is exactly what we are going to look at. Gauri Khan offers a total of six courses on The Designer’s Class.

Gauri Khan interior design – Courses offered by Bollywood’s first lady

Residential Design

Gauri Khan takes you through a key category – interior. The course focusses on the use of themes, colours, texture, and materials that makes for the interiors of a home. It highlights what an interior designer should keep in mind while designing. It also explains the tricks an interior designer can use to create a more aesthetic space.

Introduction to Interior design

As the name suggests, this is a beginner’s class guiding them about the basics of interior designing. The course teaches you how interiors are formed and how key design elements play a pivotal role in creating the foundation.

Restaurant Design

This course walks you through the essentials of restaurant interior designing. From proper planning of the space to choosing the right materials, textures, and colours for restaurants, this course navigates you through A-Z of restaurant designing.

Lightings

Lighting is an integral part of designing and Gauri Khan teaches this crucial aspect as well. It speaks about the types of lights and their several uses. Khan also talks about how lighting should be absorbed into any breathing space to make the best of the room/place.

Retail Design

What is so different about this kind of designing? Well, for starters, this is about designing a retail space. The course targets on putting fundamental concepts to use. It considers the brand placement, product showcase as well as the target group of the retail.

Corporate design

Wondering what this is about? The course highlights tips to keep in mind while designing office spaces.

About The Designer’s Class

The Designer’s Class is a first of its kind premium digital education platform focusing on various forms of design from industry experts.

So, what are waiting for? Take your laptop or phone and check out the tailored courses offered by the A-class designer.

Hero Image: Courtesy GKD; Featured Image: Courtesy The Designer’s Class