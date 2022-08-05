Luxury homes to horses: Here are the most expensive things owned by Salman Khan

The man who needs no introduction – Bollywood’s “Blockbuster Khan” is near synonymous with success. Today, we’re taking a look at the most expensive things owned by Salman Khan.

Growing up in the 90s, we have all known Salman Khan as the ultimate boy-next-door whom we all loved. We’ve seen him evolve into the biggest action star, but he will always be the Prem we all loved. Salman Khan’s massive stardom comes with a lot of luxury and uber-expensive possessions and that’s what we are going to look at today.

Most expensive things owned by Salman Khan

A triplex in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment home in Bandra is popular amongst his fans, just like Mannat for Shah Rukh Khan. This stunning sea-facing triplex apartment is spread across three floors. While the actor lives on the ground floor, the rest of his family have settled in upstairs. Priced at Rs 100 crores, this is one of the most expensive things owned by Salman Khan.

Farmhouse in Panvel

Those who follow the superstar know that he owns a farmhouse in Panvel, where he likes to spend time with his close friends and family. Spread across 150 acres of land, this farmhouse is a luxury property. It features a gym, a swimming pool, and a space dedicated to domestic animals including five horses as well as stables, and a huge stretch of gorgeous greenery around. This farmhouse is priced at Rs 80 crores approx.

Private yacht

One of the very few Bollywood stars to own one, this private yacht is up there in the list of the most expensive things owned by him. The star gifted himself this luxury in 2016 on his 50th birthday. It costs a whopping Rs 3 crores, and the star is known to party with his friends and family on this yacht.

Gorai Beach house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

This luxurious 5-BHK beach home in Gorai, Maharashtra is another stunning property. The sea-facing bungalow features a gym, a massive swimming pool, a theatre, and a unique bike arena. Khan bought this home on his 51st birthday for a whopping Rs 100 crores, making this one of the most expensive things owned.

Luxury cars

With a lot of money come a fleet of luxury cars. Salman Khan’s garage is proof! He owns a Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 82 lakhs, Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.13 crore, BMW X6 worth Rs 1.15 crore, Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.29 crores, Audi RS7 worth Rs 1.4 crores, Range Rover worth Rs 2.06 crores, Audi R8 worth Rs 2.31 crore, and Lexus LX470 of around ₹2.32 crore.

The brand Being Human

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A brand that’s as famous as the star himself, Being Human was founded under the Salman Khan Foundation in 2012 by Khan himself. Working for education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged. Offering a variety of clothing range, jewellery and watches, the brand is priced at Rs 235 crore and is one of the most expensive things owned by the actor.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/Salman Khan