Getting to know Mala Gaonkar, the woman behind the biggest launch of a hedge fund

Mala Gaonkar created history when her investment firm — SurgoCap Partners started trading with US $1.8 billion (INR 1,49,01 crores approx) on Tuesday. It was the largest debut of a woman-led hedge fund, making everyone take note of her new achievement. The New York-based firm will use data science to invest around the theme of how technology can improve other sectors such as financials, industrials, health care and enterprise data.

Mala Gaonkar co-founded the Surgo Foundation in 2015 with Sema Sgaier. They started the firm with an aim of using artificial intelligence and behavioural science to solve global health problems. Five years later in 2020, she co-founded the nonprofit Surgo Ventures to further that cause. The new business focused on devising strategic partnerships with other groups. Let’s get to know more about Mala Gaonkar and her achievements.

Who is Mala Gaonkar?

Born in the US and raised in Bengaluru, Mala was a Kauffman Fellow. She attended Harvard University to earn a degree in 1991, and later got an MBA degree from Harvard Business School. She is married to a fellow private equity businessman, Oliver Haarmann. They have two sons and live in London.

Mala Gaonkar’s career

Before launching SurgoCap Partners, Gaonkar was the founding partner at Lone Pine Capital. She joined the company in 1998 and worked with them for around 24 years. Her position at the firm was that of a portfolio manager at their technology, media, internet and telecommunications exposure. She also worked as the co-portfolio manager of Lone Pine’s long-only funds. She worked for The Boston Consulting Group, and Chase Capital Partners prior to this.

Achievement of the SurgoCap Partners’ founder

Mala is a trustee of Ariadne Labs, the Tate Foundation, The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Technology, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and RAND. She is also an associate of the advisory board of The Economist. She was a Founders’ Council member at the Harvard University South Asia Initiative, and a member of the board of The Paris Review Foundation.

Her other talents

Mala is also a distinguished author. She has published short stories in Catamaran, Carolina Quarterly, and American Short Fiction. With this, she was also nominated for a Pushcart prize.

What does SurgoCap Partners do?

At SurgoCap, Mala Gaonkar is reserving US $100 million (INR 827 crores approx) for more diminutive endowments, foundations and nonprofits that help underserved communities or address climate change. So far the firm has gathered US $35 million (INR 289 crores approx). She has signed the Giving Pledge to earmark the majority of her wealth for philanthropy purposes.

Hero Image: Courtesy Surgo Ventures official website; Feature Image: Courtesy Queen Elizabeth Prize official website