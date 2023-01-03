Unbelievably expensive things Mukesh Ambani bought last year

Regardless of what’s happening across the globe, Mukesh Ambani was ruling the headlines for all things good and productive last year. Not only on the business front, but Ambani was also moving upwards on the personal front. The business tycoon became a grandparent to Isha Ambani’s twins, got his younger son, Anant Ambani, engaged and had a few more happy moments in 2022. With this, his growing business added more value to his net worth which allowed Mukesh Ambani to add more assets to his already long list of expensive things he owns.

As of 2022, Mukesh Ambani’s staggering net worth is approximately US $89.3 billion (INR 7,39,760 crores). He is the world’s eighth-richest person and India’s second-richest person after Gautam Adani currently. 2022 was a year where Mukesh Ambani made quite some investments in expensive things including several mansions, wheels and more. Let’s take a look at his purchases in 2022.

Expensive things bought by Mukesh Ambani in 2022

A New York hotel

At the beginning of 2022, Ambani-led Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) acquired 73.4% stakes in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Manhattan, New York. The deal was finalised for a whopping amount of US $98.15 million (INR 2000 crores approx.). Boasting 248 rooms and suites, this New York hotel often guests Hollywood celebrities.

A magnificent villa in Dubai

The business tycoon purchased a US $774 (INR 640 crores) ultra-luxurious villa in Dubai. The mansion was a gift from him to his younger son Anant Ambani. The 3,000 square feet property is situated on Palm Jumeirah. 10 bedrooms, an open kitchen, indoor and outdoor pools, a salon, a private spa and a bar — these are a few features of the villa. Not just that, the villa opens to a 70 meters long private beach.

Another Dubai estate

After gifting his son a luxurious property in Palm Jumeirah, Ambani made another huge real estate purchase. He bought a beach-side mansion for a whopping amount of US $163 million (INR 1350 crores approx). The house was initially owned by the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya.

A Rolls Royce Cullinan

There are very few people in India who own this luxurious SUV. Back in February 2022, Mukesh Ambani purchased the Rolls Royce Cullinan (petrol variant) worth US $341 thousand (INR 13 crores). The car in Tuscan Sun colour boasts a V12 engine that produces a power of 564 bhp. With this huge purchase, Ambani also chipped in INR 12 lakhs for a special number plate worth. RIL paid a tax of INR 20 lakhs for the purchase.

A Rolls Royce Phantom

Another addition to the expensive things that Mukesh Ambani bought was the Rolls Royce Phantom. Worth US $ 450 thousand (INR 13.5 crores), the Reliance head made this purchase in October 2022. He bought the top variant of the car which is the Phantom Extended Wheelbase. It is powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces 571PS of power and 900Nm of torque. One can reach the speed of 100kmph in 5.4 seconds and record a top speed of 250kmph. Other features of the car include a 130 kg sound insulation system, vision assist, a 4- camera system with panoramic view, active cruise control, a 7×3 high-resolution display and a WiFi hotspot.

Football clubs

If reports are to be believed, Ambani is keen on buying two English football clubs – Liverpool FC and Arsenal. His elder son, Akash Ambani, is a huge fan of these two English Premier League giants. This piqued Mukesh Ambani’s interest in acquiring at least one of the two clubs. Now we wait to see which one would it be.

A new office in Singapore

Although no official announcement has been made by Reliance Industries, several reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani picked a new office in Singapore. The billionaire has even chosen a manager to oversee the operations of his family office.